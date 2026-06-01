Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Belmont Plaza Pool in Long Beach

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Belmont Plaza Pool in Long Beach was held on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The project is a major public infrastructure project that will deliver a modern, accessible and community-serving aquatics complex ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

City leaders, youth swimmers and Olympic medalists gathered along Long Beach 's coastline on Saturday, May 30, 2026, to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Belmont Plaza Pool .

The project is a major public infrastructure project that will deliver a modern, accessible and community-serving aquatics complex ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The project had progressed through a complex and challenging journey shaped by rising construction costs, coastal regulatory requirements, and the need to redesign earlier concepts to ensure long-term financial sustainability while preserving the community's core priorities.

The groundbreaking celebration featured remarks from city officials, young swimmers, local athletes and Olympic medalists Jessica Hardy and Ryder Dodd, highlighting Belmont's aquatic legacy and the next generation of swimmers the facility will help inspire. Family-friendly activities, giveaways and community resources were available following the program and ceremonial shoveling of sand.

The Belmont Plaza Pool has been an important part of Long Beach for generations, where children learned to swim, families spent time together, and residents of all ages came to enjoy the coast. The effort to replace the former Belmont Plaza Pool began after the facility was demolished in 2014 because of seismic safety concerns. Over the years, the city has worked closely with residents, community organizations and technical experts to refine the project's scope and design.

The new Belmont Plaza Pool will serve as a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a safe and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors to engage in aquatic activities. It will also offer a range of programs and services, including swim lessons, water aerobics, and lap swimming. The project's completion is expected to have a positive impact on the community, promoting physical activity, social interaction and community engagement. Mayor Rex Richardson said in a written statement ahead of Saturday's event,





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belmont Plaza Pool Long Beach Groundbreaking Ceremony Olympic And Paralympic Games Aquatics Complex

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roots Picnic kicks off at Belmont PlateauThe annual Roots Picnic gets underway in its new location Saturday, May 30th.

Read more »

Crowds pack Belmont Plateau for 2026 Roots Picnic featuring largest lineupThe 18th Roots Picnic drew tens of thousands of music fans to Belmont Plateau, where organizers expect about 80,000 people to attend the two‑day festival.

Read more »

CNN panel erupts over Trump's $13M Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation after DOGE-era cutsCNN's 'Table for Five' erupts over Trump's $13 million Reflecting Pool renovation as panelists debate D.C. spending priorities versus federal cuts.

Read more »

Gigi and Bella Hadid Have the Most Wholesome Hangout as They Paint Watercolors by the PoolBella’s bikini even served as a subtle shoutout to her sister

Read more »