The FAA halted departures bound for Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon due to an equipment outage, the second ground stop at the airport in two days during the Thanksgiving travel rush. The stop was later changed to a ground delay as technicians worked to repair air traffic equipment.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon because of an equipment outage, the second consecutive day the agency paused flights bound for the airport.

The FAA reported the ground stop just after 3 p.m. local time. It was later changed to a ground delay, and the agency said the stop was expected to be lifted by 4:15 p.m., according to local reports. The FAA identified the problem as an outage involving equipment used to track aircraft and vehicles on the airport surface.

Also read FAA Briefly Grounds Flights at Chicago O'Hare Due to Staffing Issues

FAA Ground Stop Lifted at O'Hare Airport

The agency said it was no longer under a ground stop but was temporarily delaying some flights while technicians worked to repair a piece of air traffic equipment. The FAA did not say what caused the outage. According to the FAA website, departure traffic destined to Chicago O'Hare was experiencing delays averaging 47 minutes due to the equipment outage. In a separate status update, the FAA reported arrival delays of 15 minutes or less for flights already in the air.

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The advisory did not specify exactly which equipment was affected. The issue was limited to O'Hare. The FAA said it did not impact all flights and did not affect any other airports or FAA systems. A ground stop temporarily keeps flights headed to an airport at their departure points.

Flights already at O'Hare can continue departing, though delays may follow if incoming aircraft are held. Tuesday's ground stop followed a separate one at the same airport on Monday morning because of staffing issues. The FAA said the earlier pause was prompted by staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control. That ground stop began at 10:40 a.m. and was lifted around 12:15 p.m., affecting arriving flights.

Thanksgiving Travel Disruptions and FAA Response

The disruptions hit as Thanksgiving travel picked up. AAA forecast 5.96 million domestic air travelers nationwide over the holiday period. Flight delays and cancellations have been at the forefront of travelers' minds, especially after Nov. 13, when every plane was grounded nationwide. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy addressed the holiday travel period.

As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday season with their loved ones, the Trump Administration's message is clear: your safety is our number one priority, he said. From standing up a Tiger Team to ensure a seamless travel experience for fliers to using a successful new platform to predict and address congestion in the airspace, we have taken unprecedented action to limit flight delays and cancellations.

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The American people can rest assured we will be on the clock 24/7 to get families to their destinations safely and on time, Duffy said. FOX Business correspondent Grady Trimble reported on the FAA issuing the ground stop for some flights departing to Chicago O'Hare amid Thanksgiving holiday travel. The FAA did not say what caused Tuesday's equipment outage, and the agency continued working to repair the affected air traffic equipment while delaying some flights.