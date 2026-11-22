The disruption comes just over a week after a separate FAA telecommunications failure triggered a nationwide ground stop.

Delta Air Lines flights bound for its Atlanta hub were delayed Sunday after a failure in the carrier's automated weight-and-balance calculation system prompted the airline to request a temporary ground stop.

The carrier-specific ground stop began at 7:46 a.m. ET, halting Delta mainline and subsidiary flights headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from 14 of the 20 air traffic control center areas across the contiguous United States. By 8:32 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration canceled the stop and replaced it with a broader ground delay covering Atlanta-bound Delta flights nationwide through 12:59 p.m. The program initially assigned average delays of 57 minutes, with maximum delays reaching 111 minutes.

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"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," a Delta spokesperson told Newsweek in an email Sunday. "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism. " The airline said it was coordinating with air traffic control officials to "strategically enact programs to protect airport gates and tarmac areas from congestion at our Atlanta hub.

" When reached by email Sunday, the FAA and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport referred Newsweek to Delta Air Lines. Weight-and-balance calculations are a safety-critical step before takeoff, requiring airlines to account for the aircraft, fuel, passengers, baggage and cargo to ensure the plane's total weight and center of gravity remain within approved limits.

Ripple Effects at the World's Busiest Airport By 10 a.m., tracking service FlightAware reported 364 delays across Hartsfield-Jackson—roughly 200 arrivals and 164 departures—spanning all airlines and causes. Because Atlanta serves as Delta’s primary hub, with nearly 1,000 peak-day departures to more than 200 destinations, delays there frequently cascade across the airline's broader network as aircraft and crews fall behind schedule. Hartsfield-Jackson retained its ranking as the world's busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2025, handling 106 million passengers.

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The disruption coincides with the start of the busy Thanksgiving travel period. Airport officials project more than 4 million passengers will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson between November 19 and December 1, a roughly 5 percent increase over the same period last year. Guidance for Passengers Delta advises travelers—especially those connecting through Atlanta—to monitor their flight status via the Fly Delta app or the airline's website before heading to the airport.

Aviation System Under Scrutiny Sunday's outage comes just over a week after a separate FAA telecommunications failure triggered a nationwide ground stop and widespread flight cancellations on November 13. During that incident, which lasted for roughly four hours, the FAA's telecommunications network was flooded with roughly 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, disrupting radar feeds and aircraft communications at 17 of 22 en route control centers.

Investigators traced the data flood to a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, sending two routers to a laboratory in Florida for testing.

"We've been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don't have clarity yet," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said of the outage. As a precaution, the FAA paused further installations of Juniper routers and disabled the affected functionality on more than 60 existing units. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford also dismissed speculation that artificial intelligence played a role in the earlier failure, calling the rumors "completely unfounded.

" The November 13 disruption occurred amid ongoing efforts to replace legacy telecommunications gear, separate from a broader air traffic control modernization push for which Congress approved a $12.5 billion down payment in 2025, with the Trump administration seeking an additional $50 billion. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Steve Mollman and Anthony Murray.hub were delayed Sunday after a failure in the carrier's automated weight-and-balance calculation system prompted the airline to request a temporary ground stop. The carrier-specific ground stop began at 7:46 a.m. ET, halting Delta mainline and subsidiary flights headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International) canceled the stop and replaced it with a broader ground delay covering Atlanta-bound Delta flights nationwide through 12:59 p.m. The program initially assigned average delays of 57 minutes, with maximum delays reaching 111 minutes.

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," a Delta spokesperson toldin an email Sunday. "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism. " The airline said it was coordinating with air traffic control officials to"strategically enact programs to protect airport gates and tarmac areas from congestion at our Atlanta hub.

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" When reached by email Sunday, the FAA and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport referredWeight-and-balance calculations are a safety-critical step before takeoff, requiring airlines to account for the aircraft, fuel, passengers, baggage and cargo to ensure the plane's total weight and center of gravity remain within approved limits. By 10 a.m., tracking service FlightAware reported 364 delays across Hartsfield-Jackson—roughly 200 arrivals and 164 departures—spanning all airlines and causes.

Because Atlanta serves as Delta’s primary hub, with nearly 1,000 peak-day departures to more than 200 destinations, delays there frequently cascade across the airline's broader network as aircraft and crews fall behind schedule. Hartsfield-Jackson retained its ranking as the world's busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2025, handling 106 million passengers. The disruption coincides with the start of the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

Airport officials project more than 4 million passengers will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson between November 19 and December 1, a roughly 5 percent increase over the same period last year. Delta generally rebooks passengers on canceled or significantly delayed flights automatically at no extra cost. Travelers can select alternative options through the app or the My Trips portal.

For domestic delays under three hours or international delays under six hours, Delta advises passengers that staying on their original flight is typically the fastest option. Under Department of Transportation rules, passengers who choose not to travel are entitled to a full refund if their flight is canceled or significantly changed—defined as an arrival delay of at least three hours domestically or six hours internationally, changes to origin or destination airports, added connections, or an involuntary cabin downgrade.comes just over a week after a separate FAA telecommunications failure triggered a nationwide ground stop and widespread flight cancellations on November 13.

During that incident, which lasted for roughly four hours, the FAA's telecommunications network was flooded with roughly 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, disrupting radar feeds and aircraft communications at 17 of 22 en route control centers. Investigators traced the data flood to a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, sending two routers to a laboratory in Florida for testing.

"We've been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don't have clarity yet," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said of the outage. As a precaution, the FAA paused further installations of Juniper routers and disabled the affected functionality on more than 60 existing units. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford also dismissed speculation that artificial intelligence played a role in the earlier failure, calling the rumors"completely unfounded.

" The November 13 disruption occurred amid ongoing efforts to replace legacy telecommunications gear, separate from a broader air traffic control modernization push for which Congress approved a $12.5 billion down payment in 2025, with the Trump administration seeking an additional $50 billion.