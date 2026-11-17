Samuel McKee, 31, of Port Angeles was mauled by a hippo during a canoe safari in Botswana's Okavango Delta 10 days after his wedding. His wife Anna punched the animal in the face to free him, and he survived despite severe injuries.

A Washington state man has described how he was disemboweled by a hippo while on safari during his honeymoon in Africa, before his new wife bravely punched the animal in the head to save his life.

Samuel McKee, 31, of Port Angeles, was on a canoe trip with Anna, his partner of 13 years, in Botswana's Okavango Delta when they spotted a mother hippo with her two babies. McKee, who had married Anna just 10 days earlier in Portugal, zoomed in to take a photo when he heard a sudden noise as the animal attacked. He said the impact was like being struck by a car.

Also read Samuel McKee Survives Hippo Attack During Botswana Honeymoon

I was knocked underwater and pinned to the bottom of the swamp, McKee wrote. He described how Anna suddenly sprang towards the hippo and punched it near its face before it finally let go. I surfaced and tried to walk. I felt pain in my back, looked down and saw my intestines hanging out, he said.

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McKee Rescued And Treated For Injuries

After spending hours in agonizing pain, McKee was finally rescued by a medevac helicopter and whisked away to a hospital in neighboring South Africa. The attack occurred in September 2025. He awoke after an emergency laparotomy to find himself with a transverse colostomy to bypass his colon, 20 staples in his belly, IVs in his arms and neck and a feeding tube and ventilator hooked to his body.

He also suffered fractured vertebrae and ribs, a long laceration on his left leg and a softball-sized hole in his back in the shocking attack. The newlywed was at least able to avoid sepsis and infection despite sustaining massive animal bites, wading through lagoon water and spending hours with his internal organs filling with blood and bile. McKee underwent weeks of medical care in Johannesburg before flying back to Seattle, where he required months of physical therapy.

The newlyweds returned home nearly a month later. I'm a very active person and have a lot of energy, so it was really hard for me mentally to be stuck in a bed all day, McKee said. The couple has written a book about their experience before and since the attack. Anna, also 31, told Cascadia Daily that being a witness to the attack was deeply challenging.

Couple Writes Book About Their Experience

One of the things that was really challenging is I very much felt like I was one of the only witnesses to this horrific thing that happened to my husband, Anna said. McKee took up pottery during his lengthy recovery period and now sells his pieces for a living on his website. He entered physical therapy and used pottery as a creative outlet.

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It's a pretty nice way to live, feeling like you were supposed to die, because it just makes you that much more grateful for every day, he said. The incident echoes other hippo-related stories in the news. Colombia plans to cull dozens of Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos, and a man was arrested after climbing into pygmy hippo Moo Deng's enclosure at a Thai zoo.