Grocery Shopping Costs Rise in Some States; Hawaii Tops the List

Hawaii tops the list for grocery outlay in that demographic, spending an estimated $389.66 a week at the supermarket, totaling a staggering $20,262 annually, data from the US Census Bureau has revealed. But a family of four in the Aloha State pays more than in any other state. Families of four in Alaska spend $383.62 a week on groceries, or $19,948 a year.

Grocery shopping is taking a big bite out of budgets everywhere — but a family of four can get socked significantly more in some states.

Hawaii tops the list for grocery outlay in that demographic, spending an estimated $389.66 a week at the supermarket, totaling a staggering $20,262 annually, data from the US Census Bureau has revealed. Families of four in Alaska drop the second-most amount at $383.62 a week, or $19,948 a year, followed by those in California, who spend $347.45 weekly, or $18,067 annually





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Grocery Shopping Costs State-By-State Differences In Grocery Spending Hawaii Tops The List Alaska Second-Costliest State California Third In Grocery Spending Rising Grocery Costs Energy Prices Affecting Grocery Prices Cost Of Food As A Percentage Of Monthly Income

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