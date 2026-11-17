Interior Secretary Doug Burgum transfers grizzly management to Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho, enabling trophy hunting after delisting from endangered status.

The United States federal government has transferred management authority for grizzly bears in the lower 48 states to three western states, a move that effectively ends federal protections under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum made the transfer official this July, granting the states of Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho full control over the population.

This administrative shift allows these states to implement trophy hunting regulations for the species. The three state governors attended the announcement alongside Burgum and Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvic, marking a coordinated political effort to remove the grizzly bear from its threatened status. The decision signals a major departure from decades of federal conservation policy regarding apex predators.

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Legislative Rollbacks And Policy Changes

These recent changes follow a series of regulatory reversals initiated by the Trump administration throughout 2025. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins previously rolled back protection for national forest lands under the Roadless Rule, removing safeguards for pristine wilderness areas. Her announcement included the invasion of officially inventoried roadless lands to permit roads, logging, and various forms of motorized recreation.

The scale of this deregulation is significant, with the total acreage affected estimated at up to 58.5 million acres. Critics argue that without these roadless areas, the legal definition of wilderness is dismantled. This policy shift aligns with earlier moves by the Fish and Wildlife Service to rescind the definition of harm in mid-September, thereby excluding habitat protection from endangered species safeguards.

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Historical Precedents And Conservation Ethics

Proponents of the previous federal protections point to the Wilderness Act of 1964, signed by President Lyndon Johnson, which established an ethic of restraint and respect for wild places. The Endangered Species Act, signed by President Nixon less than a decade later, recognized that habitat and species survival are inextricably linked. Historically, these laws transcended partisan differences, expanding protected wilderness from 9 million to 112 million acres.

Opponents of the new policy describe the current administration's actions as a coordinated attack on the legacy of conservationists like Henry David Thoreau, John Muir, Theodore Roosevelt, Aldo Leopold, and Edward Abbey. They argue that the federal agencies responsible for protecting rare animals are no longer pursuing their own legislative mandates. This shift represents what critics view as a hostile stance toward public lands and top predators that has not been seen in recent history.

Ecological Risks And Population Pressures

Grizzly bears face unique vulnerabilities due to their evolutionary history. Unlike black bears, grizzlies are open country animals that live on plains and meadows, making them highly visible to hunters. They evolved without natural predators and lack the instincts to avoid human predation. This biological trait makes them particularly susceptible to hunting pressure when state-level regulations permit trophy kills.

Furthermore, the current mortality rate for grizzlies in the contiguous states is already at an all-time high. In the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem alone, at least 72 grizzly bears were killed in 2025. The number has risen to 81 by mid-year, with two months remaining in the current year. Conservationists argue that the present level of mortality, combined with habitat degradation, poses a severe threat to the species recovery.

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Future Outlook And Management Implications

The immediate consequence of this policy shift is the opening of trophy hunting seasons in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. Two of these states are expected to implement hunting regulations almost immediately, while the third may follow within a year. The lack of federal oversight means that population management decisions will be made solely by state agencies with a stated history of favoring delisting.

Experts emphasize that saving grizzly bears requires protecting their habitat and reducing human-caused mortality. The reliance on climate change mitigation and credible science is now at risk as federal support wanes. The transfer of power to states with a record of opposing federal listing underscores the fragility of the species in the lower 48. The long-term survival of the grizzly bear in these regions will now depend entirely on state-level political will and enforcement capabilities.