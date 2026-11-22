The Memphis Grizzlies opened the season 6-0 with a deep, thrEe-point heavy rotation, while the Minnesota Timberwolves face questions about LaMelo Ball's offense and injury updates.

The Memphis Grizzlies have solidified their status as one of the most unexpected success stories of the current NBA season by extending their winning momentum and further distancing themselves in the Western Conference standings. After opening the year with a perfect 6-0 record and weathering a brief stumble, the team has demonstrated remarkable resilience and depth that has confounded early predictions. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo has successfully implemented a system that relies on collective ball movement and a balanced rotation, allowing Memphis to compete at a high level despite moving on from a core built around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.

The foundation of this unexpected success lies in the team's ability to spread the offensive load across a remarkably deep roster. Eleven different players are averaging more than fifteen minutes per game, and the same number of players are taking at least five field goal attempts per contest. This wide distribution makes the Grizzlies exceptionally difficult to scout or defend, as no single opposing player can be tasked with shutting down a primary threat. Ty Jerome has emerged as a key contributor in this system, while rookie Cameron Boozer, selected third overall in the draft, has gradually integrated into the rotation to provide additional scoring punch.

Also read Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Memphis has specifically weaponized three-point shooting to maintain its competitive edge, ranking third in the league with approximately 15.6 attempts per game. The team converts these long-range shots at a league-best rate of roughly 39.6 percent, a statistic that is largely fueled by high-quality looks generated through superior ball movement. The Grizzlies rank third in assists per game, a metric that highlights the selfless nature of their offense. Role players such as Cam Spencer, Javon Little, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells have all proven capable of producing significant scoring nights, ensuring that the attack never stagnates even when primary options are covered.

The contrast between Memphis and its upcoming opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves, could not be starker at this moment in the season. The Timberwolves enter their matchup carrying the league's top-ranked defense, but that unit will face one of the most versatile and unpredictable offenses in the league. Minnesota has undergone significant roster turnover since its last playoff meeting with Memphis in 2022, with only Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels remaining from that historic group. This lack of continuity means the current Timberwolves squad is still gelling, a factor that the well-practiced Grizzlies are eager to exploit.

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Adding to the challenges for Minnesota is the ongoing offensive slump of star guard LaMelo Ball. After a strong start to November, Ball's production has noticeably dipped in recent contests. Over his last four games, he has taken approximately three more shots per game than in earlier outings, a clear indication that he is pressing to force his way out of a rut. Observers have noted visible frustration, including moments where Ball was seen tugging at tape on his left hand, though no official injury reports have been confirmed. This struggle is particularly concerning for a Timberwolves team that relies heavily on his playmaking and scoring ability to generate efficient looks for his teammates.

Injury updates for the upcoming matchup add another layer of uncertainty to the Timberwolves' lineup construction. While detailed injury reports for Memphis indicated that Ty Jerome had returned to active duty after missing four games, players like Cameron Boozer and Javon Little were listed as out. Conversely, Minnesota's roster status was not reported with the same level of clarity in recent communications, leaving coaches and fans alike with unanswered questions about who will actually suit up. This lack of transparency regarding the final lineup could hinder Minnesota's ability to prepare effectively against the Grizzlies' fluid offensive scheme.

The stakes for this game extend beyond just a single win-loss record, as both teams are navigating different phases of their seasons. The Grizzlies are looking to maintain their surprising position above the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference, a standing that many analysts did not anticipate at the beginning of the year. For Minnesota, the goal is to stabilize its defense and find a way to get LaMelo Ball back into a rhythm that generates easy scores for the rest of the team. A significant victory margin would help the Timberwolves regain some momentum as they head into the next stretch of their schedule.

Historically, these two franchises shared a deep playoff connection, but their current dynamic is defined by their standings rather than shared history. The Grizzlies' ability to generate open looks through ball movement poses a unique test for Minnesota's elite defensive identity. If Memphis can continue to rotate the ball effectively and hit its high percentage from beyond the arc, it may overwhelm a Timberwolves defense that has yet to find its defensive identity with a rebuilt roster. The outcome of this matchup will likely serve as an early benchmark for which team is truly ready for a deep postseason run.