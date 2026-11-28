Memphis Grizzlies improve to 15-5 and advance in the NBA Cup, driven by Cam Spencer's unprecedented shooting efficiency and playmaking that rivals NBA legends in career-start statistics.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer has established a historic benchmark in NBA history through his first 117 career games, posting a true shooting percentage of 65 percent that ranks as the highest ever recorded for players with at least 400 three-point attempts and 150 free throws. This unprecedented level of shooting efficiency has served as the primary catalyst for the Memphis Grizzlies to achieve a commanding 15-5 record through the first 20 games of the 2026-2027 NBA season. The team recently secured a crucial victory against the Golden State Warriors at the FedExForum on November 19, 2026, a win that solidified their status as serious championship contenders and advanced them to the next stage of the NBA Cup.

Spencer's individual performance has reached rarefied air, with a true shooting percentage of .732 for the season trailing only the legendary Kyle Korver from the 2014-2015 campaign. Spencer's accuracy extends beyond three-point shooting, as he has simultaneously maintained a three-point percentage of 45.4 percent and a free throw conversion rate of 95.2 percent. No player in NBA history has achieved such a combination of elite shooting metrics across these specific categories within the first 117 games of their career, marking Spencer as one of the most efficient shooters the league has ever seen.

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The Grizzlies' offensive system has been transformed by Spencer's dual threat as a scorer and distributor, resulting in lineups featuring him ranking in the 90th percentile or higher for offensive rating, effective field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. When Spencer takes on the point guard position, his decision-making processes elevate the entire squad's offensive flow, allowing Memphis to establish itself as one of the premier offensive units in the league. His ability to process the game at an elite level ensures that defenses must collapse on him, which in turn creates open opportunities for his teammates throughout the court.

Spencer's impact is further validated by his exceptional ball security and playmaking capabilities, as he maintains a better than 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, particularly when he is in the starting lineup. He averages nearly 8.5 assists per start, highlighting his critical role as a primary offensive catalyst for the franchise. This combination of high-volume scoring efficiency and elite playmaking places him in exclusive company, as only four players since the start of the 2025-2026 season have recorded a true shooting percentage above 63 percent alongside an assist percentage exceeding 30 percent.

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This exclusive statistical bracket includes global superstars Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, alongside Cam Spencer. While Spencer may not yet match the overall dominance of these established legends, his inclusion in this group validates his unique value as a playmaker-shooter who can consistently generate high-quality shots for himself and his teammates. The Grizzlies have found a rare talent who combines elite scoring with high-level court vision, effectively merging the passing intelligence of Tyus Jones with the shooting reliability of Luke Kennard in a single player.

The Memphis Grizzlies have sustained this high level of performance despite dealing with an increasingly challenging injury list that has tested the depth and adaptability of the roster. The team's ability to compete at an elite level without its full healthy roster speaks volumes about the coaching staff's strategic adjustments and the players' resilience. Advancing in the NBA Cup serves as a significant indicator of their championship potential and team cohesion, silencing remaining doubters who questioned the squad's depth early in the campaign.

Spencer's historic shooting season provides a strong foundation for the Grizzlies' playoff aspirations, offering a level of confidence and consistency that resonates throughout the franchise. His ability to hit shots at a rare rate while simultaneously facilitating the offense makes him indispensable to the Memphis system, providing consistent offensive stability that few other players in the NBA can match. As the season progresses, Spencer's capacity to replicate these historic metrics will be a primary factor in determining how far the Grizzlies can advance in the NBA Cup and the broader playoffs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are leveraging Spencer's precision to dominate on both ends of the floor, creating a synergy that has elevated their standing in the competitive Western Conference. The guard's contract is now regarded as one of the most valuable in the league, given his ability to deliver consistent production and elevate the performance of those around him. This versatility and reliability make Spencer a cornerstone of the team's long-term success and a key figure in the league's evolving tactical landscape.

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Fans and analysts alike are witnessing the start of what may be one of the best shooting seasons in league history, driven by Spencer's unwavering confidence and precision. The Grizzlies have successfully identified a singular player who possesses the unique blend of skills required to sustain offensive dominance over a grueling NBA season. With Spencer at the helm of the offense, the Memphis Grizzlies are poised to remain a formidable force as they look to capitalize on their early-season success and make a deep run in the postseason.