Grizzlies Hold off Suns in 119-112 Win

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 119-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, scoring 26 points and helping the Grizzlies overcome a late Suns surge. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 34 points, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

PHOENIX (AP) — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane had 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 119-112 on Tuesday night. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 34 points but they lost for the fifth time in their last six games. When Morant sank two free throws with 1:11 left in the third quarter, Memphis started to pull away. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 for Memphis, which led by as many as 19 before Phoenix cut the margin to three on Bol Bol’s 3-pointer with 2:34 left.

Morant’s layup on the ensuing possession turned back the threat. The Grizzlies had a 60-42 rebounding edge and got 44 points from bench players





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Grizzlies Suns Morant Durant Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jackson scores 37 points as Grizzlies beat Bucks 132-119 without MorantJaren Jackson Jr. scored 37 points and the Memphis Grizzlies continued their recent mastery of Milwaukee with a 132-119 victory over the Bucks. Memphis has won its last seven meetings with the Bucks. Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant missed a second straight game due to a sore right shoulder.

Read more »

Suns Dominate Wizards in 119-109 VictoryThe Phoenix Suns defeated the Washington Wizards 119-109, winning their second consecutive matchup against them this week. Nick Richards and Kevin Durant led the Suns with impressive performances, while the team showcased their strong rebounding and balanced scoring.

Read more »

Without injured Morant, the Grizzlies hand the Spurs their largest loss of the season, 140-112Santi Aldama scored a career-high 29 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 140-112 victory over San Antonio on Friday night, handing the Spurs their largest losing margin of the season even with Ja Morant sidelined by a foot injury.

Read more »

Quinn Allen's DraftKings Pick6 Entry: Grizzlies vs SunsQuinn Allen breaks down his five favorite plays for a DraftKings Pick6 entry focusing on the Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns matchup. He analyzes the potential of Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr. highlighting their recent performances and matchup advantages.

Read more »

Grizzlies Grinning, Suns Suffering: Memphis a Strong Bet Against PhoenixThe Memphis Grizzlies are on a roll, boasting a strong net rating and offensive firepower. The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, are struggling mightily, on pace to be the worst ATS team in NBA history. This clash of trends makes Memphis a compelling pick as a road favorite against Phoenix.

Read more »

BetMGM First Bet Offer: $1,500 Back if You Lose on Grizzlies vs. SunsTake advantage of BetMGM's First Bet Offer and get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns NBA game. This limited-time offer is perfect for new customers in select states.

Read more »