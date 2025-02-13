Grizzlies Fall to Clippers Despite Bane's 23 Points

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a setback against the LA Clippers, losing 128-114 despite a strong showing from Desmond Bane. Turnovers proved costly for the Grizzlies, who committed 21, leading to 41 points for the Clippers. Coach Taylor Jenkins emphasized the need to improve ball handling in future matchups.

The Memphis Grizzlies faced a tough loss on Wednesday night, falling to the LA Clippers 128-114. Despite a strong performance from Desmond Bane , who led the Grizzlies with 23 points, the team struggled to contain the Clippers' potent offense. Kawhi Leonard spearheaded the Clippers' attack with 25 points, while James Harden and Ivica Zubac each recorded double-doubles.

The Grizzlies' inability to handle the ball proved costly, as they committed 21 turnovers, leading to 41 points for the Clippers. Head coach Taylor Jenkins acknowledged the team's shortcomings after the game, stating, 'Our movement just wasn't there. We didn't have the legs... To their credit, really good defensive team. This is the recipe that we gotta avoid in our future matchups. You know, 41 points off turnovers, that's hard to win any NBA game.' The Grizzlies shot an impressive 49.4% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, but the high turnover count proved insurmountable. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies head into the All-Star break with a respectable record, and they'll have a week to rest and regroup before facing the Indiana Pacers next week





