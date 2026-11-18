Memphis Grizzlies host Cleveland Cavaliers without injured star Ty Jerome. Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey lead a balanced attack against a dominant Cavs defense.

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at FedExForum without their starting point guard, Ty Jerome. Jerome is ruled out due to a hip injury, removing a critical offensive engine from the lineup just as the team prepares for a significant test against a top-tier Eastern Conference rival.

Memphis enters this contest with a strong 10-4 record, establishing itself as one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA this season. The team seeks to secure a signature road victory, but the absence of Jerome forces a shift in strategic focus toward their deep roster and collective scoring abilities.

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Despite the potential absence of their leading scorer, the Grizzlies possess remarkable depth that mitigates the loss. The team features eight players currently averaging double figures in points per game, demonstrating a balanced offensive approach that does not rely on a single player to carry the load against a disciplined defense.

Rookie forward Cameron Boozer continues to validate his status as the third overall pick with versatile statistical production. Boozer is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, providing a complete two-way presence that generates significant intrigue regarding his long-term impact on the court.

Sophomore wingman Cedric Coward has established himself as an elite rebounder for his position, contributing 14.1 points and 8.8 boards while shooting 44 percent from three-point range. His defensive prowess and offensive efficiency complement the frontcourt stability provided by the team's other young talents.

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Zach Edey averages 9.0 points and 7.9 rebounds in 20.6 minutes, shooting 55 percent from the field and 89 percent from the free-throw line. Cam Spencer adds further offensive firepower, averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 assists while ranking second in the NBA in three-point percentage among eligible players at 55 percent.

Jaylen Wells also contributes significantly to the rotation, logging 27.1 minutes and averaging 11.1 points alongside 2.9 rebounds. The supporting cast continues to produce elite metrics, particularly in rebounding and shooting efficiency, ensuring the Grizzlies remain a dynamic and highly entertaining product for fans.

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter this game looking to maintain their dominance within Rocket Arena, where they have secured six wins out of their first eight home contests. This matchup serves as a critical opportunity for Memphis to capture a major victory, testing the resilience of the Grizzlies' new identity under head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Cleveland boasts a formidable defensive reputation, ranking third in the NBA in defensive rebounding despite the current absence of key player Evan Mobley. The Grizzlies must leverage their own rebounding prowess, anchored by Boozer, Coward, and Edey, to challenge the Cavaliers' interior defense and prevent second-chance opportunities.

Wednesday's game is expected to be a physical battle on the boards, with Memphis fielding three elite rebounders in their projected starting lineup. The Grizzlies' ability to control the glass will be essential in overcoming Cleveland's disciplined defensive scheme and securing a favorable outcome in this high-stakes regular-season contest.

The projected starting lineup for Memphis includes Cam Spencer, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cameron Boozer, and Zach Edey. This group brings a blend of youth, size, and shooting capability that aligns with the unselfish, ball-moving style implemented by the coaching staff this offseason.

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Memphis decided to move on from their last era featuring Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane during the offseason. The strategic pivot involved drafting Boozer, promoting Edey and Coward to larger roles, and installing Jerome as the starting point guard to facilitate the team's new offensive system.

Under the tactical guidance of head coach Tuomas Iisalo, the Grizzlies have embraced a style characterized by exceptional ball movement and high-level shooting. This systemic change has allowed the team to operate at a top-ten level on both ends of the floor, creating a cohesive unit that thrives on unselfishness and spatial awareness.

Jerome had exploded as a primary scoring force for Memphis, averaging 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per game since taking the starting point guard job. His availability for the upcoming contest was in jeopardy due to the hip injury, which would remove a critical offensive engine from the starting lineup.

The Grizzlies must now rely on the collective efforts of their deep roster to overcome the Cavaliers' defensive strengths. With Cleveland still missing Evan Mobley, the interior battle will be a key focal point, requiring Memphis to utilize their size and rebounding advantages to generate easy scoring opportunities.

This contest highlights the maturity of the Grizzlies' rebuild, as they adapt to roster changes and injuries while maintaining a competitive edge in the standings. The team's ability to find production across multiple positions underscores the success of their strategic overhaul and the development of their young core.

As the Grizzlies prepare for the tip-off, the focus remains on execution and defensive discipline. The team must replicate the high-energy performance that has defined their season thus far, while adjusting to the absence of a key playmaker in Jerome.

The Cavaliers will look to exploit any defensive lapses and capitalize on their home-court advantage. Both teams are eager to prove their mettle in this matchup, with the Grizzlies aiming to solidify their status as a top contender in the Western Conference.