The Memphis Grizzlies dEfeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-111, fueled by Ty Jerome's 29-point performance and a decisive fourth-quarter sprint.

Game Overview and Final Score

The Memphis Grizzlies secured a tough-fought victory against the Charlotte Hornets with a final score of 117 to 111. the contest,played in Charlotte,North Carolina, featured intense defensive efforts and strategic offensive plays from both squads. The game began with the Hornets establishing early dominance,executing a powerful 18 to 5 run during the opening quarter that gave them a significant psychological and scoreboard advantage. Memphis struggled to answer immediately though began to chip away at the deficit as the game progressed into the second half. The turning point arrived in the fourth quarter when the Grizzlies unleashed a decisive 11 to 3 run that ultimately proved to be the difference in the closely contested affair. This late surge allowed Memphis to regain control and push for the win,showcasing their resilience after a slow start.

Key moments in the closing stages of the game highlighted the importance of execution under pressure. With just over a minute and a half remaining, Zach Edey of the Grizzlies converted a crucial putback layup, extending the Memphis lead to 113 to 104. This basket effectively sealed the game for the home crew, as the Hornets were unable to mount a successful comeback. Prior to this,Ty Jerome had already established the Grizzlies' offensive rhythm, including a backstep three-pointer with 3 minutes and 47 seconds left that increased the lead to 108 to 98. these consecutive scores demonstrated the Grizzlies' ability to score efficiently in critical moments, neutralizing the Hornets' early momentum and securing their location as the winners of the matchup.

Also read Grizzlies and Hornets Face Injury-Shortened Rosters Ahead of Monday Night Showdown

Top Performers and Statistical Breakdown

Ty Jerome was the standout player for the Memphis Grizzlies, leading all scorers with 29 points on efficient shooting. Jerome recorded 10 field goals produced out of 21 attempts, displaying remarkable accuracy from long range by connecting on 7 of his 12 three-point attempts. His performance was not limited to scoring alone, as he also contributed 4 rebounds and 3 assists to the crew's overall effort. Jerome's impact was further quantified by advanced metrics,where he achieved a Total Leverage score of 5.2, the highest mark in the game. His Creation Leverage of 3.1 reflected his ability to generate value through self-created shots and playmaking, while his Shooting Leverage of 2.4 highlighted the effectiveness of his shot selection and free throw contributions. Additionally,Jerome's shooting efficiency was noted as being significantly above expected norms based on shot difficulty,finishing 11.2 percentage points higher than anticipated.

Cam Spencer provided cruciAl support for Memphis with 24 points, shooting an impressive 5 for 7 from the field and adding 5 assists. His efficiency helped maintain offensive pressure on the Hornets throughout the game. On the Charlotte side, Christian Anderson delivered a highly efficient offensive performance, scoring 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. Anderson's performance was marked by a shooting efficiency that was 32 percentage points above expectation. However,the Hornets' overall success was hampered by Naz Reid, who scored 24 points though struggled with his shot, going 8 for 25 from the field while contributing 6 rebounds. Reid's difficulties on offense contrasted sharply with Anderson's efficiency, highlighting the inconsistent shooting performance that ultimately cost Charlotte the game.

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Defensive Matchups and Advanced Metrics

Defensive efforts played a significant role in shaping the flow of the game, particularly in the matchups between key players. Kris Murray of the Grizzlies imposed his will on Charlotte's Brandon Miller,holding him to just 2 for 11 shooting from the field over 8 minutes and 23 seconds of tracked matchup moment. Miller managed only 1 for 3 from three-point range, indicating that Murrays defensive pressure successfully disrupted Miller's offensive rhythm. Conversely, Naz Reid provided powerful defense for Memphis, limiting Cedric Coward to 2 for 5 shooting from the field and 0 for 2 from deep over 2 minutes and 12 seconds. These defensive assignments underscored the tactical battles within the game, where individual matchups influenced the overall team performance.

Advanced metrics further illuminated the strategic dynamics of the contest. Cedric Coward led Memphis in Average Gravity with a score of 9.2, indicating that he drew significant defensive attention away from the ball, particularly in off-ball perimeter situations. His gravity score of 12.5 for off-ball perimeter pressure showed that defenders were frequently tracking his movements even when he was not in posession. In contrast, Brandon Miller recorded an Average Gravity of 14.0 for Charlotte, reflecting the heavy defensive focus placed on him by the Grizzlies. christian Anderson led the Hornets in Total Leverage with a score of 4.0,driven by a Shooting Leverage of 2.3 and a Creation Leverage of 1.2, which captured the value he added through self-created opportunities and playmaking. These metrics provide a deeper understanding of how player movements and defensive schemes influenced the outcome of the game beyond traditional box score statistics.