Chapters made his passing unclear without revealing the cause, but his representative confirmed that Chapman had been battling illness and undergoing dialysis. His marriage to Diana and their two children mourned him, with his cousin sharing that he passed away peacefully in his sleep after 'years of fighting illness.' Chapman worked as a bouncer before meeting Tracy Morgan, and his character Grizz had a complex history with Liz Lemon on the show.

Grizz Chapman, the beloved character actor known for his roles in the TV shows 30 Rock and The Cobbler, has died at the age of 52.

His official representative confirmed his passing without disclosing the cause, and Chapman's marriage to Diana and their two children were devastated by his loss. According to reports, Chapman had been battling illness and undergoing dialysis for years. He was known for his role as a loyal character to comedian Tracy Morgan and had a complicated history with Tina Fey's character Liz Lemon on the show. Born in Brooklyn in 1974, Chapman worked as a bouncer before meeting Tracy Morgan.

He had a kidney transplant in 2010 and announced his intention to fix his health issues, stating that his decision to undergo dialysis was a 'scary situation' that he was determined to face. His cousin, Harlem Globetrotters player Donte 'Hammer' Harrison, shared that Chapman died peacefully in his sleep, following years of battling illness. Chapters' online community mourned him with tributes for his 'good heart' and 'good energy.

' His legacy and nickname, Grizz, will undoubtedly be remembered among 30 Rock fans





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