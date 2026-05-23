Grizz Chapman, 30 Rock Star, Dies at 52

More details have emerged about the health of Grizz Chapman, the 30 Rock star who passed away on Friday. Chapman was 'struggling to stay alive' before his death and had difficulty finding a donor due to his seven-foot-tall frame. Chapman had previously received a kidney transplant in 2010.

30 Rock star Grizz Chapman died on Friday at age 52, and more details have emerged about his health. Chapman was ' struggling to stay alive ' before his death according to his manager Renee Glicke, per TMZ.

Glicke mentioned he needed a new kidney transplant but had difficulty finding a donor due to his seven-foot-tall frame. Chapman previously received a kidney transplant in July 2010. Chapman was beloved for his recurring role as a character called Grizz in the TV show 30 Rock. Chapman was working as a strip club bouncer when he first encountered the real Tracy Morgan.

He appeared in 80 episodes of 30 Rock and also starred in TV shows and movies





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Grizz Chapman 30 Rock Star Died On Friday Staying Alive Finding A Donor Kidney Transplant Health Issues Kidney Disease Hypertension Weight Loss Struggling To Stay Alive

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