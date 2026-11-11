GRiZMAS 2026 Detroit: Charity Event Schedule and Concert Details

Producer GRiZ announces the 2026 GRiZMAS schedule in Detroit. The charity event runs from December 8 to 20, featuring ice skating, live concerts, and a pop-up store to support local youth music organizations.

Producer GRiZ has officially announced the comprehensive schedule for the 2026 edition of his annual holiday event, GRiZMAS. The festivities will take place in various locations throughout Detroit, Michigan, serving as a central hub for community engagement and charitable giving. This year's program expands on the tradition the artist has maintained since launching the event in 2014, offering a diverse array of activities designed to unite the local community. The multi-day celebration will culminate in a series of major musical performances at the iconic Masonic Temple in the heart of the city.

Charity Store and Concert Schedule

The 2026 GRiZMAS schedule features a distinct daily lineup of events running from December 8 to December 20, 2026. The official itinerary begins on Day 1 with the grand opening of the GRiZMAS Workshop charity store, which will remain open daily until December 20. Subsequent highlights include The Nightmare Before GRiZMAS on Day 4 (December 11), Downtown Ice Skating on Day 7 (December 14), and a Live Jam with GRiZ and Friends on Day 10 (December 17). The event series concludes with a pair of concerts featuring GRiZ and his collaborators at the city's historic Masonic Temple.

Also read Lions 2026 Midseason Rookie Report Sees DL Ascend Up Depth Chart Quickly

Supporting Local Youth Music Organizations

A primary objective of the GRiZMAS initiative is to raise funds for local youth music organizations within the Detroit area. Since its inception, the event has successfully raised more than $895,900 for music education programs. This year, the financial backbone of the cause is anchored by a holiday pop-up charity store located in downtown Detroit at 719 Griswold. The shop will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily between December 8 and December 20, ensuring consistent opportunities for supporters to contribute.

Merchandise and Generosity Spirit

The charity shop at 719 Griswold will sell merchandise and specially made GRiZMAS roast coffee, with 100% of all proceeds directed to the cause of music education. GRiZ emphasized the community-focused mission of the event, stating that the 12 Days of GRiZMAS was born to celebrate music, the city of Detroit, its incredible history as a music town, and the spirit of giving. He noted that change starts with people working together, believing that even the smallest acts of generosity can snowball into a massive positive impact.

Advertisement

Detroit Activities and Artist Background

Beyond the shop and concerts, the GRiZMAS 2026 program features ice skating, dodgeball, roller disco, yoga, and a trip to a Detroit Red Wings game. These activities take place in locations around Detroit, a city not far from where GRiZ grew up, adding a personal connection to the festivities. The announcement of this event comes shortly after GRiZ's recent appearances on stage, including performances alongside Hilary Duff during her massive Lucky Me Tour, where the singer reflected on her professional journey and pride in her adult career achievements.

Conclusion of Festival Activities

The 2026 GRiZMAS edition offers a structured calendar of community events aimed at supporting music education through direct financial contributions. By combining entertainment activities like roller disco and sports with charitable sales, the producer continues to leverage his platform for local benefit. The final concerts at the Masonic Temple will serve as the culmination of the festivities, bringing together fans and supporters for a definitive end to the twelve-day celebration of music and generosity in Detroit.