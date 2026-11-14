Grisly discovery near deadly California wildfire zone raises chilling questions about missing victim

A gruesome discovery in Altadena has sparked a homicide investigation after authorities confirmed human remains were found near the Eaton Fire burn zone.

“Personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and confirmed the remains were human,” the Altadena Sheriff’s station wrote on social media.

“Deputies and Homicide Bureau investigators did not locate any additional remains in the immediate area surrounding the site where the original remains were found. ” The circumstances surrounding the person’s death remain unclear, and authorities have not yet released an identity. Officials said they plan to return to the site to conduct a more extensive search of the area once weather conditions permit. The investigation is ongoing.

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One victim of the devastating January 2025 wildfires remains unaccounted for, though it is unclear whether the newly discovered remains are linked to the wildfire,A wind-driven fire burns in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, Calif. , on Jan. 7, 2025. Santa Ana winds fueled the blaze, prompting mandatory evacuations. Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire in strong winds as homes burn in Pasadena, California, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Santa Ana winds fueled the wildfire. In July 2025, skeletal remains were found in the 10 block of La Venezia Court in Altadena. At the time, they were suspected to belong to Juan Francisco Espinoza, 74. Espinoza is believed to be the last person missing from the Eaton Fire, the fire burned 14,021 acres and destroyed over 9,000 buildings, becoming one of the deadliest fires in the state’s history.

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Residents were forced to evacuate, and most of the businesses in the Pacific Palisades were completely wiped out. Millions of people were exposed to smoke, and many even lost their homes. ABC 7 A wind-driven fire burns in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, Calif. , on Jan. 7, 2025.

Santa Ana winds fueled the blaze, prompting mandatory evacuations. Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire in strong winds as homes burn in Pasadena, California, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Santa Ana winds fueled the wildfire.