Experts show simple at‑home tests, like a one‑leg hold or grip strength gauge, can indicate risk of early death, offering a free alternative to pricey longevity diagnostics.

Longevity, the science of living well and long, has become the latest obsession of billionaires and A‑listers alike, but experts say you can gauge how long and well you will live without spending a fortune. Simple home exercises such as standing on one leg or pulling yourself up from the floor can provide valuable clues about your health, according to longevity specialist Leslie Kenny, co‑founder of the Oxford Longevity Project.

Longevity Tests That Use Everyday Movements

Leslie Kenny argues that moving the body in everyday ways tests the very factors that keep us independent and healthy as we age. A simple test is to stand up from the floor without using hands or knees. The test, used in a 2025 European Journal of Preventive Cardiology study of 4,282 adults aged 46 to 75, scores participants from zero to ten. Five points are awarded for sitting down and five for standing up. Points are deducted if the test taker uses a hand or knee, and half a point is lost for wobbling. Kenny notes that scores of eight or above are associated with a healthy risk profile, while scores below five indicate a six‑times higher risk of death from cardiac illness compared to those who score ten.

Also read Texas Has a Defensive Strength That Could Become a Nightmare for LSU

Indicators of overall muscular strength can also be collected at home. One of the most reliable methods is to measure grip strength with a dynamometer, a handheld device that can be purchased online for around £30 or obtained at many GP surgeries. Research shows that grip strength correlates with muscle health throughout the body and with the ability of the nervous system to communicate with muscles. Kenny highlights that weaker grip strength is linked to cognitive decline and a higher risk of dementia. Notably, a five‑kilogram reduction in grip strength is associated with a 16 per cent increase in the risk of death from any cause, according to a large international cohort study. Women aged 45 to 59 have an average grip strength of 28.8 to 25.1 kilograms, while men in the same age range average 42.8 to 40.7 kilograms. For women aged 60 to 79 the range falls to 23.6 to 19.6 kilograms, and for men it drops to 38.4 to 32.7 kilograms.

Another in‑home test favoured by Kenny involves a two‑minute deep squat held while brushing teeth or washing dishes. This exercise demonstrates hip and ankle mobility, balance, and leg strength. The legs comprise the largest muscle group in the body, and the ability to maintain a deep squat for two minutes indicates sufficient muscle reserve. In her own training routine, Kenny has her team perform ten squats at one‑hour intervals during meetings to keep participants mentally and physically alert, mirroring the benefit of a brisk two‑to‑three minute walk. Below the squat, the one‑leg balance test examines core endurance and proprioception, vital for preventing falls in older adults.

Advertisement

Scientific Evidence Linking Movement Scores to Mortality

The 2025 study cited by Kenny found that adults who scored eight or higher on the floor‑to‑stand test had reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality, whereas individuals scoring below five had a significantly heightened risk of early death. The research further revealed that grip strength was a robust predictor of longevity across six countries, and that the correlation persisted even after accounting for age, sex, body mass index, smoking status, and physical activity levels. In vitro experiments suggest that strong neck, shoulder, and arm musculature allow better metabolic regulation and resilience against chronic disease, whereas a weak grip may signal systemic frailty.

Additional data emerged from a longitudinal cohort in the United Kingdom that examined daily activity patterns. Participants who performed the one‑leg stance for 30 seconds continuously had a 12 per cent lower risk of all‑cause mortality over a ten‑year follow‑up. In contrast, individuals who struggled with even a short sit‑to‑stand motion, measuring a score below five, showed an augmented risk of cardiac arrest within a five‑year window. These findings help validate the predictive power of simple movement tests, placing them just below physician‑ordered blood panels and laboratory biomarkers in the hierarchy of longevity assessment tools.

Practical Steps for Citizens and the Next Horizon of Predictive Health

Leslie Kenny recommends that anyone interested in monitoring their longevity begin with three simple tests each week. First, measure grip strength with a dynamometer and record the force in kilograms. Second, perform the floor‑to‑stand manoeuvre, scoring yourself out of ten. Third, hold a deep squat for two minutes while noting any wobble or fatigue. The data can be entered into a spreadsheet to track changes over time, allowing individuals to correlate improvements in mobility with lifestyle changes such as increased resistance training or dietary adjustments. These self‑administered measures are available to anyone with a digital watch or a smartphone, making longevity testing accessible to all socioeconomic groups.

The broader implications for healthcare systems are substantial. By incorporating routine home‑based mobility assessments into public health programmes, clinicians could identify at‑risk individuals early, without necessitating costly blood tests or specialist visits. The data would inform targeted interventions, such as resistance training or cognitive therapy, designed to reduce the probability of premature death. Future research will focus on standardising test protocols, validating their predictive accuracy in diverse populations, and integrating them into wearable technology ecosystems. As the longevity marketplace expands, these inexpensive, evidence‑backed tests are poised to become the first line of defence against age‑related decline.