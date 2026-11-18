Ron Howard says he and Jim Carrey will only move forward on a Grinch sequel if they believe it can be great, and no script exists yet.

A sequel to the beloved holiday film How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in development, but director Ron Howard and star Jim Carrey have made clear that they will only move forward on one condition. The announcement arrives as the holiday season brings a wave of classic favorites back into rotation, and the Grinch film remains a standout among the many adaptations of Dr. Seuss's story.

The original movie has been cherished for more than 25 years, which Howard and Carrey appear to be taking seriously as they consider a return to Whoville. Howard has now spoken publicly about the project, outlining the shared standard that he and Carrey have set before committing to a second film.

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Ron Howard Sets a Clear Creative Condition

Ron Howard has confirmed that he and Jim Carrey will not proceed with the Grinch sequel unless they believe it can be great. The condition reflects the pressure that comes with returning to a film that has become a classic over decades.

Howard said that he wants to caution fans that the project is not guaranteed. He emphasized that the two filmmakers and actor are aligned on the same standard, and that the sequel will only move forward if they believe it has a real chance to succeed artistically.

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Howard also pointed to the strength of the concept, describing an idea that he is excited about and that he believes fits the spirit of Dr. Seuss. He pointed specifically to the blend of comedy and fantasy that defines Seuss's storytelling.

Why the Script Status Matters for the Sequel

The most important detail is that no script exists yet, even though Howard said the team has strong writers and a promising idea to build from. That gap means the sequel is still in an early creative stage rather than a finished production plan.

Howard's comments suggest that the team wants to avoid rushing into production. By refusing to make promises about the movie happening, he signaled that the project depends on whether the writing reaches the level he and Carrey expect.

Sequels to films that have become cult classics face a high bar, and Howard acknowledged the risks. His stated standard gives fans a clear reference point: the project will move forward only when both Howard and Carrey feel it has something great to offer.

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What the 2028 Release Date Hopes Mean for Fans

Fans are hoping for a 2028 release date, but Howard's confirmation that no script is ready makes that timeline uncertain. A release on that schedule would require the writing process to move forward quickly and reach approval from both Howard and Carrey.

Even with that uncertainty, the update is encouraging for viewers who want the sequel to honor the original. Howard's emphasis on the spirit of Dr. Seuss and on a strong idea suggests that the creative team is focused on quality rather than speed.

For now, the clearest takeaway is that the Grinch sequel exists as a serious project with a solid concept, but its future depends on whether Howard and Carrey find a script they believe can truly be great.