Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 47 points, including the game-tying 3 with two seconds left in regulation, as the Lakers beat the Hornets 118-114 in overtime to improve to an NBA-best 13-2.

Quentin Grimes recorded a career-high 47 points and hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 118-114 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. This victory extends the Lakers' winning streak to nine consecutive games and improves their record to an NBA -best 13-2. The triumph keeps the franchise unbeaten in November despite significant roster absences. Grimes hit ten three-pointers in the game, tying Kobe Bryant for the most in a single game in franchise history.

Luka Doncic contributed 36 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the high-scoring affair. The Lakers trailed by 18 points in the second half before mounting a dramatic comeback. Grimes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter alone to lead the charge. He finished 16 of 24 from the field, including 10 of 14 from three-point range. The performance marked his third 40-point game of his professional NBA career.

Also read Hornets vs. Lakers Full Game Preview, Staff Score Predictions

The game featured intense defensive struggles in overtime. Charlotte held the Lakers scoreless for three minutes in the extra period. The Lakers defense eventually forced a critical turnover on an inbounds pass by Grimes. He converted two free throws with 17.4 seconds remaining to secure the four-point victory. Royce O'Neale was involved in the turnover that sealed the win for Los Angeles.

The Lakers were forced to rely on Grimes due to injuries to key starters. Austin Reaves missed his second straight game with a bruised heel. Walker Kessler sat out his first game of the season with leg soreness. The team faced a challenging schedule with three home games in four days. Grimes stepped up significantly to compensate for the absence of two top scorers.

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Charlotte struggled with their own injury concerns. LaMelo Ball did not play due to concussion-like symptoms. He sustained the head injury during the Hornets loss to the Clippers on Sunday. Grayson Allen also sat out for the visiting team. Coby White contributed scoring efforts but could not overcome the Lakers' late rally.

The Hornets had taken a 110-106 lead with 20 seconds left in regulation. The Lakers tied the game on Doncic's fifth three-pointer with 3:05 remaining. White missed one of two free throws before Doncic found Grimes for the game-tying shot. Los Angeles dominated the final moments of overtime to keep their perfect November record intact. The win solidifies their position at the top of the NBA standings.