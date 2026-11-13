Grimes Reveals New Partner Max Weinkauf Amid Privacy Concerns

Grimes opens up about her relationship with Max Weinkauf, detailing their deep connection and her ongoing battle for her children's digital privacy.

Claire Elise Boucher, widely recognized by her stage name Grimes, has confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship with Max Weinkauf, bringing an end to the speculation surrounding her personal life following her split from tech billionaire Elon Musk. The singer and producer, who shares children with Musk, revealed that the couple has maintained a low profile to protect their privacy, though insiders suggest their closeness was becoming increasingly difficult to conceal. Sources indicate that whispers about the duo began circulating at her recent performance at Singers, where backstage staff started inquiring about their status as the pair's bond became more apparent to those around them.

Max Weinkauf Role in Grimes Career

Weinkauf, who is deeply integrated into Grimes' professional and creative sphere, has been instrumental in helping the artist regain her artistic footing after a period of isolation. According to insiders, the producer is highly supportive of her career trajectory and frequently engages in late-night conversations with Boucher regarding music history, artificial intelligence safety, technology regulations, anime, and politics. This intellectual and emotional partnership has reportedly helped bring the artist out of her shell, allowing her to return to form with her art after years of navigating intense public scrutiny and personal drama that had previously caused her to withdraw.

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Grimes Privacy Struggles and Elon Musk

Boucher has been vocal about the challenges of raising children in the digital age, particularly concerning their father, Elon Musk, who she feels does not sufficiently protect their image online. In a previous statement to Vanity Fair, she expressed distress over the lack of legal recourse to prevent her children from being featured publicly, describing the current internet landscape as the Wild West of information content where privacy is dismantled. She emphasized that while she has begged the public and her children's father to keep their faces offline, she feels helpless against the relentless nature of online exposure, a sentiment that has colored her interactions with Musk since their high-profile breakup in 2022.

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History of Relationships and Public Feuds

The relationship between Grimes and Musk spanned four years, beginning with their red carpet debut in May 2018 and ending with a very public split that included feuds with other celebrities like Azealia Banks. Boucher described their past dynamic as fluid and unique, noting that they lived in separate houses and considered themselves best friends despite their romantic involvement. This unconventional arrangement did not shield them from the intense media spotlight, which often exacerbated tensions and led to a contentious public narrative that Boucher has since sought to move beyond as she focuses on her current partnership and creative output.

Current Focus on Family and Art

Grimes remains dedicated to balancing her evolving family life with her ongoing musical career, leveraging her new relationship with Weinkauf to foster a stable and supportive environment. The producer's influence is evident in her recent work, including her new album, which reflects a renewed sense of confidence and creative freedom. As she continues to navigate the complexities of fame and motherhood, Boucher's priority is to shield her children from the worst aspects of internet culture while sharing her artistic vision with the world, marking a significant chapter in her personal and professional evolution.