Grimes rejects the underground queen label citing hostile culture and shares insights on her verse for Drake's Ran to Atlanta. The artist discusses her dynamic with Eminem and her evolving artistic identity.

Molly Santana has officially rejected the moniker of being the "Queen of the Underground," citing a hostile environment for women within that specific music scene as her primary reason for distancing herself from the label. During a recent candid interview with Bootleg Kev, the Black Punk artist made it clear that she does not identify with this title, pointing to the rough and unwelcoming nature of the underground community.

The musician expressed her discomfort with the underground label when Kev referred to her by that specific title during their conversation. She stated directly, "I don't want to be queen of the underground," and elaborated that she feels the scene is not inviting to female artists. She described the environment as mean and rough, noting that once women enter that space, the treatment they receive is difficult and often negative.

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Grimes admitted that while it might sound negative, the sentiment reflects a widely understood reality within the industry. She explained that the underground music community generally does not like women, a fact that she and others in her circle were already aware of before her career reached its current level of international prominence.

Santana also opened up about her recording process for the track "Ran to Atlanta" with Drake, revealing initial dissatisfaction with her own performance. She admitted to liking her final verse on the song only after the fact, acknowledging that she had recorded the part approximately five or six times before a version was selected for the album. Initially, she was worried that the production team would not choose the take that she ultimately preferred.

During the recording sessions, Santana felt she was "doing too much" with her performance, overthinking the delivery and attempting to force a style that did not feel authentic to her. She listened back to the other takes and realized that her initial approach was inauthentic. She concluded that the version chosen by Drake and his team was the most genuine representation of her actual artistic voice.

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She recalled having a bad attitude during the sessions, feeling that the selected take was not who she was at that moment. However, she later recognized that the pressure of the situation and her own growing artistic identity contributed to that conflict. She expressed gratitude for having professionals around her who helped guide her back to her natural element and established a new flow for her work.

When asked who she was more excited to collaborate with between Drake and Eminem, Santana responded that she was equally enthusiastic about both artists. She described both rappers as her favorite artists, stating that their work speaks to her soul on a deep level. She emphasized that she respects their dedication to their craft and views their performance art as a significant part of their appeal.

Santana highlighted that both Eminem and Drake have devoted their entire lives to their respective arts, which she considers to be genuine popstar behavior. She noted that she appreciates the performance aspect of their careers, viewing their commitment as something real and impactful. This admiration for their artistic discipline influenced her decision to be open to working with either of them on her projects.

The full details of Santana's comments were captured in an interview with Bootleg Kev, who provided the platform for these candid discussions. The conversation covered a wide range of topics, from her views on the underground scene to her professional collaborations with major hip-hop figures. The interview offers a look into her current mindset and her evolving relationship with the music industry.

Santana's reflections on her work with Drake and her stance on the underground scene highlight her continued growth as an artist. She seems focused on authenticity and genuine expression, moving away from labels that do not resonate with her personal experience. The insights provided in the interview serve as a valuable resource for fans interested in her creative process and her perspective on modern music culture.

Her album is set to release later this month on Black Friday, November 27. This upcoming release marks a significant milestone in her career, following these candid discussions about her artistic direction. Fans and industry observers will be watching closely to see how her stance on industry labels influences her future projects and collaborations.

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The interview highlights the ongoing challenges faced by women in male-dominated genres. By speaking out about the rough treatment she experienced, Santana is helping to pave the way for other female artists. Her openness about the difficulties within the underground scene provides a raw and honest look at the realities of navigating the music industry as a woman.

Santana's collaboration with Drake on "Ran to Atlanta" demonstrates her ability to navigate high-profile projects while maintaining her artistic integrity. Her willingness to critique her own performance and embrace the version that felt most authentic shows her commitment to genuine expression. This approach resonates with audiences who value honesty and vulnerability in music.

Her admiration for artists like Eminem and Drake underscores her respect for dedication and performance art. By acknowledging the hard work and devotion of these legends, she places her own career within a broader context of artistic excellence. This perspective highlights her seriousness as an artist and her desire to be taken seriously in the music industry.

The negative reception from the underground scene serves as a backdrop to her rise as a prominent figure in Black Punk music. Despite the hostility, she continues to push boundaries and challenge norms. Her refusal to accept the "Queen of the Underground" title is a powerful statement about her identity and her expectations for how she is treated by peers and industry insiders.

As she prepares for her upcoming album release, Santana's comments provide valuable context for her music. The themes of authenticity, struggle, and resilience are likely to be central to her new work. Listeners can expect a project that reflects her honest experiences and her unwavering commitment to her artistic vision.

The interview with Bootleg Kev stands as a testament to Santana's transparency and courage. By sharing her frustrations and insights, she connects with fans on a deeper level. Her willingness to discuss the less glamorous aspects of her career adds depth to her public persona and strengthens her bond with her audience.

Santana's journey from underground struggles to mainstream collaborations illustrates the evolving landscape of modern music. Her story is one of persistence, self-discovery, and the courage to speak truth to power. As she steps into the next chapter of her career, her voice remains a powerful force for change and representation in the industry.