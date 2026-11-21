Grimes publicly challenges Elon Musk's promotion of AI, citing concerns over machine welfare and the lack of legal protections for her children's digital privacy.

Grimes, legally known as Claire Elise Boucher, has released new clarifications regarding the ages of her three children with Elon Musk and intensified her critique of the technology mogul's stance on artificial intelligence. The musician addressed these issues on her X platform, emphasizing the ethical dangers of unchecked AI development and the severe privacy risks facing her family. This updated commentary corrects previous reports regarding the ages of her children, solidifying the timeline of her public advocacy.

Musk, 55, recently sparked debate by posting about super intelligence and limbic system hacking on Tuesday, November 17. He reshared an announcement concerning the first AI-generated influencer, prompting Grimes to respond directly in the comments. She described the current fixation on fake women as a form of coping and noted that while she is a fan of the influencer Claudia, the AI entity is an alien creature rather than a human woman.

Also read Grimes beefs with Elon Musk over investment in AI 'sex slave' company

Grimes continued her philosophical critique by linking the sexualization of non-consenting AI to Nietzsche's concept of the last man. She argued that reducing advanced algorithms to sex slaves represents a decline in human creativity and struggle. Her statement emphasized that society can and must do better than engaging in this form of nihilistic behavior that degrades moral standards.

Grant Jackson, a representative for Grimes, provided further context to these public statements. Jackson noted that Grimes finds it ridiculous for a figure of Musk's immense power to spend his time promoting what she calls AI slop. He highlighted her disappointment in the lack of maturity and leadership displayed by major technology companies and their leaders.

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The representative added that Grimes views the aggressive nihilism from those in power as unacceptable and dangerous. She intends to continue speaking out on these critical issues to foster necessary discourse about the moral ramifications of current tech advancements. Her stance aligns with a broader concern about the direction of tech leadership and its impact on social morale.

Grimes has also clarified the specific ages of her children, who are sons X Æ A-Xii, age 5, and Techno Mechanicus, age 4, along with daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, age 4. This correction addresses discrepancies in previous reporting that listed slightly older ages for the children. She has expressed deep concern over the public nature of their lives and the lack of digital privacy protections for minors.

She described her inability to control the internet or erase the digital footprint of her family as a source of constant anxiety. Grimes stated that she has tried begging the public and the fathers of her children to keep their images offline, but to no avail. This situation has led her to call for legal mechanisms that would allow parents to veto the public lives of small children.

Grimes shared that she distrusts the current legal system to provide such help, describing the information landscape as the Wild West. She considers the dismantling of privacy for minors to be a grave and pressing concern that requires immediate attention. Her comments highlight the tension between high-profile technological innovation and the personal rights of families involved.

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These public disagreements are set to be further explored in Grimes' forthcoming musical project. Jackson revealed that the new record includes a single titled DeepSeek, which addresses the concept of machine welfare. The track suggests that current tech leaders fail to care about safety for either humans or the artificial systems they create.

The situation highlights the ongoing tension between Grimes and Musk, who were in a relationship for four years before separating in 2022. They made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after their romance became public knowledge. Their relationship was marked by split rumors and a very public feud, with Musk also sharing eleven additional children with three other women.

While Musk has not publicly addressed Grimes' specific criticisms regarding her coparenting dynamic and her moral objections, her representatives have made her stance clear. She views his actions as detrimental to social morale and ethical standards. The public debate on AI safety and child privacy is likely to intensify in the coming months as Grimes continues to advocate for stricter regulations.