Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk After Son X Joins Trump Press Conference

Grimes took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her disapproval after her ex-partner Elon Musk brought their son X to a White House press conference with Donald Trump.

Grimes publicly criticized her ex-partner, Elon Musk , after he brought their son, X, to a press conference with Donald Trump at the White House . This incident occurred following a fan's praise for X's politeness and Grimes ' parenting skills. Grimes expressed her reaction on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, 'I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.

' This criticism arises amidst an ongoing legal dispute between Grimes and Musk concerning X and their younger children.Musk, the father of twelve and a close advisor to Trump, brought his and Grimes' eldest son to the White House to accompany him during a press conference. The purpose of the conference was to announce the plans of Musk's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce the federal workforce. During the event, Trump showered X with praise, calling him 'a great guy' and 'a high-IQ individual.' Throughout the press conference, Musk addressed reporters while standing beside X, who occasionally moved closer to Trump seated at his desk. X was also observed sitting on the floor and grabbing onto Musk's leg until his father picked him up and carried him on his shoulders. Musk acknowledged that the outing might have been overwhelming for the four-year-old, stating, 'Sorry for this. I thought my son might enjoy this, but as he's sticking his fingers in my ears and stuff, so it's been hard to hear sometimes. Hey! Stop that.





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grimes Elon Musk Donald Trump White House Press Conference Parenting Legal Dispute

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk for Bringing Son to Oval Office Press Conference with TrumpGrimes, the musician and former partner of Elon Musk, expressed her disapproval on social media after Musk brought their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to a press conference with President Donald Trump. The incident sparked discussions about the appropriateness of bringing a child to such political events.

Read more »

Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk After He Brings Son to White House Press Conference with Donald TrumpGrimes, the ex-partner of Elon Musk, publicly expressed disapproval after Musk brought their four-year-old son, X, to a press conference with former President Donald Trump at the White House. The event focused on Musk's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce the federal workforce.

Read more »

Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk After He Brings Son to Press Conference with Donald TrumpSinger Grimes expressed disapproval towards her ex-partner, Elon Musk, for bringing their son to a press conference with former President Donald Trump at the White House. The event saw Musk discussing his new Department of Government Efficiency team, aimed at reducing the federal workforce. Grimes's reaction came after a fan commended her parenting, noting her son's politeness during the press conference.

Read more »

Grimes Vouches For Elon Musk's ‘Diablo 4’ Records, Doubts ‘Path Of Exile 2’ ClaimsIn the latest incredibly goofy turn of Elon Musk being accused of cheating at video games, he’s now being defended by an unlikely source, his ex-girlfriend.

Read more »

Grimes Defends Elon Musk's Gaming Skills After BacklashGrimes, despite a contentious custody battle, defended her ex Elon Musk's gaming skills in a social media post.

Read more »

Grimes Reacts to Elon Musk's Controversial SaluteGrimes addresses the backlash following a video of her ex-partner, Elon Musk, making a gesture resembling a Nazi salute during Donald Trump's inauguration celebration. She clarifies her stance while navigating the complexities of public opinion and her desire to protect her children.

Read more »