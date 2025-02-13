Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk After He Brings Son to Press Conference with Donald Trump

Singer Grimes expressed disapproval towards her ex-partner, Elon Musk, for bringing their son to a press conference with former President Donald Trump at the White House. The event saw Musk discussing his new Department of Government Efficiency team, aimed at reducing the federal workforce. Grimes's reaction came after a fan commended her parenting, noting her son's politeness during the press conference.

X also sat on the floor at times and latched onto Musk's leg until his father picked him up and carried him on his shoulders. Musk himself admitted that the outing may have been a bit much for the 4-year-old. 'Sorry for this,' Musk said. 'I thought my son might enjoy this, but as he's sticking his fingers in my ears and stuff, so it's been hard to hear sometimes. Hey! Stop that.' Grimes responded to a fan praising her son for being 'very polite' and her over her parenting of him. 'I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.' The father of 12, one of Trump's top advisers, had brought his and Grimes' eldest son along to the White House to appear with him while speaking to reporters. The president had glowing words for X, saying, 'This is X, and he's a great guy — high IQ,' high-IQ individual.'





