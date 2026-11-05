Grimes Cast in AI Film Psy Opera Says No Songs About Elon

Grimes joins cast of dystopian AI movie Psy Opera this winter. She confirms upcoming album Psy Opera will exclude songs about Elon Musk amid casting news.

Grimes has officially confirmed that her forthcoming musical project, the album titled Psy Opera, will not feature any tracks centered on her high-profile relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. This clarification arrives simultaneously with the announcement that she will lend her voice and physical likeness to Zayinth Alda in the first AI-generated movie scheduled for theatrical release this winter.

Grimes plays Zayinth Alda, a character described in the official release as a disaffected NiiroCore aristocrat and the niece of Caen Halvorith, who is the inventor of the Substrate Migration Protocol. The film, directed by Zack London and produced by the studio Gossip Goblin, presents a dystopian future reality where consciousness can be transferred between bodies, memory can be bought and sold, and death is no longer final.

Also read George Saunders and Royce Vavrek Take Death to the Opera

Grimes Album Psy Opera Excludes Elon Musk References

The artist stated directly that she is not releasing songs about Elon on the upcoming album Psy Opera. This statement addresses persistent public speculation regarding the creative direction of her new musical work, which carries the same title as the film project she is starring in. The clarification ensures that listeners expect a distinct thematic separation between her personal life with the SpaceX and Tesla founder and the artistic content of her new record.

While the visual elements of the movie are entirely produced by artificial intelligence, the studio asserts that Grimes' voice and dialogue were not generated by AI. Gossip Goblin, the studio behind the project, asserts in the release that casting the likeness of an actor with their spoken vocal performance will become more common with animated films using AI. They predict audiences will see actors, athletes, musicians giving vocal performances with their likeness in films.

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AI Film Psy Opera Visuals And Casting Details

In a clip released alongside the casting announcement, Grimes' AI-animated form is seen chastising another character before storming away with a massive, muscular, faceless creature acting as her guard. The character delivers a sharp line of dialogue, yelling, You dragged me to the slag heaps for this? A slideshow of derivative drivel? before boarding her futuristic spacecraft. This scene highlights the blend of human performance with synthetic visual storytelling that defines the production.

The film explores the implications of the Substrate Migration Protocol invented by Caen Halvorith within its narrative framework. Zayinth Alda's role as the niece to this key inventor places her central to the conflicts arising from the transferable consciousness technology. The dystopian setting allows the narrative to examine the ethical and social consequences of a world where death is no longer final and memories are commodities.

Theater Release Winter And Future Industry Impact

The AI-generated movie featuring Grimes is scheduled to premiere this winter in theatrical venues. This release marks a significant milestone as it is billed as the first AI-generated movie coming to theaters. The project demonstrates a new model for production where an actor provides traditional vocal performances while their digital likeness drives the visual narrative.

Gossip Goblin suggests that this approach represents a shift in how animated films using AI will be cast. The studio believes that the combination of real voice work with AI-generated likenesses will set a standard for future productions. This method aims to preserve the emotional authenticity of human speech while leveraging the visual versatility of artificial intelligence.

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Grimes Dual Role Music And Film Expansion

Grimes is expanding her creative presence across multiple mediums with this winter release. Her involvement in Psy Opera as both a musician and an actor underscores her commitment to exploring emerging technologies in art. The simultaneous development of the album and the film allows her to control the narrative across both formats without overlap in thematic content regarding her personal life.

The announcement provides clarity on the artistic boundaries of her new work. By separating the content of Psy Opera the album from her relationship with Elon Musk, she maintains creative autonomy. The film project, meanwhile, serves as a platform for her to engage with the evolving landscape of AI-driven entertainment and virtual performance arts.