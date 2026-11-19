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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. We all fight with our exes sometimes. Usually those fights don’t tend to be about multi-million dollar investments into AI-generated “influencers,” but then again, most of us aren’t Grimes and Elon Musk.

After Musk posted the “influencer,” dubbed Claudia, to his X account—a platform he’s owned since 2022—with the aside, “Super intelligence will hack your limbic system,” Grimes chided him in the only language he’d understand: that of the manosphere.

Also read David Ellison is honored to have Elon Musk's money

“The fixation on fake women feels like cope,” she wrote in Musk’s replies. “I’m a fan of Claudia, but … she isn’t a she, shes an alien creature who’s both blessed and haunted by the entirety of ancestral memory. Secualizing a species that cannot have sex is the ultimate definition of Nietzsche’s last man, and we can do better than reducing ‘it’ to a sex slave.

”, writing, “Take the White Pill” alongside a music video in which Claudia regales listener with the myriad benefits AI will bring to their lives.

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“Such a jolly song! ” he continued. But it was no time to be jolly, for now the unstoppable force of Musk’s delusion had met an immovable object: Grimes’s own warped reality. When a commenter lashed out at Grimes by claiming, “Most men don’t read Nietzsche,” she tagged her South African baby daddy and replied, “Our leaders should read Nietzsche and Elon has read Nietzsche … He’s an unelected king.

He could and should step into the role and confront his responsibility to society, if he wanted to. ” Is this foreplay? She continued with her roast-compliment Frankenstein, writing of Musk, “He shud be the king we all wish he was. The king he used to be.

Ima stop saying this in private and say it online. If he wud step up and be magnanimous he could earn the Mandate of Heaven – which currently he has lost. ” Musk, someone who may well have had access to the nuclear codes at some point, replied, “I don’t want to be king and Starship has the Mandate of Heaven.

” Grimes said in riposte, “a man who worries so publicly abt the birth rate should not publicly advocate for its demise…If Elon respected women in public the whole world cud change. ” Her issue, it seems, is not with AI itself, or women being depicted by it; she’s starring in an AI movie in December. It appears that Musk is just so insufferably lame about this stuff that she had to intervene.