Grilled Pound Cake with Seasonal Fruit Compote Recipe

Enjoy this easy and delicious dessert recipe from CakeSpy.com founder Jessie Oleson Moore. Grilled pound cake topped with a homemade fruit compote is the perfect summer treat.

Jessie Oleson Moore , a renowned writer, illustrator, and founder of the award-winning website CakeSpy.com, shares her delicious recipe for grilled pound cake with a seasonal fruit compote . This simple dessert utilizes pre-baked pound cake, eliminating the risk of underbaking. The grilling process adds a delightful toastiness, creating the perfect base for an array of toppings. Moore recommends pairing the grilled cake with ice cream and a homemade fruit compote .

The compote is prepared by gently simmering berries, lemon juice, and sugar until the berries soften and release their juices. For best results, prepare the compote before grilling any meats to prevent flavor transfer.Before grilling the pound cake, preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-low. Brush each slice generously with melted butter and grill for approximately 2 minutes on each side, until golden brown and toasted. Once the cake is cooked, you can serve the compote on top of each slice or create a decadent sandwich by layering it between two toasted slices. For an extra indulgent treat, top with a scoop of ice cream





