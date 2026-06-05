Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Thighs

A blender dressing does double duty as both a flavorful marinade and a final dressing in this pared-back version of Vietnamese-style lemongrass chicken.

In this pared-back version of Vietnamese-style lemongrass chicken, a blender nuoc cham does double duty as both a flavorful marinade and a final dressing. The blender makes quick work of fibrous, woody, decimating it to a fine purée and justifying the use of heavy machinery in an otherwise simple recipe.

Serve this atop rice noodles or steamed rice. Or for a lovely lunch, split a warmed hoagie roll in half and spread with butter or mayonnaise mixed with a spoonful of oyster sauce. Build the sandwich with cold or room-temperature grilled chicken, ribbons of carrot and cucumber, more cilantro, and some hot sauce, such as sriracha. Lacking a grill?

Cook the marinated chicken under the broiler until charred in spots instead.1 mini seedless cucumber, cut into matchsticks, depending on their spiciness and your heat preference, in a blender until a fine purée forms, about 1 minute. Strain lemongrass purée through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl.

Transfer ¼ cup to a small bowl and set aside .to lemongrass purée in large bowl and massage until salt is dissolved. Cover and let chicken sit at least 20 minutes and up to 12 hours .

Prepare a grill for high indirect heat ; oil grate with. Remove chicken thighs from marinade and grill over direct heat, moving to indirect heat as needed if browning too quickly, and turn halfway through, until grill marks appear and chicken is browned on both sides and cooked through, 8–12 minutes.

Transfer to a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet and let sit 10 minutes.into reserved lemongrass purée. Taste dressing and add more sugar if needed. Pour over chicken and scatterCilantro and a handful of basic spices brings vibrant green color and rich flavor to broiled chicken thighs. Served with rice or naan, this is a weeknight win.

This easy, one-skillet chicken stroganoff features tender chicken breasts, savory mushrooms, and a creamy Dijon-crème fraîche sauce—perfect for weeknights. A weeknight-friendly chicken dinner with two kinds of vinegar, dried figs, and a rich sauce. It’s restaurant-quality food in just 30 minutes. The high-impact flavors traditionally used in the marinade for Peruvian chicken—soy sauce, cumin, and paprika—are applied to grilled tofu with resounding success.

A take on Persian joojeh kebabs, these grilled saffron yogurt chicken thighs with herby labneh are vibrant, flavorful, and perfect for your next cookout. A good garlic mashed potato recipe can upstage even the flashiest of mains. Adding just a few cloves of garlic turns what could be a simple side dish into something with undeniable charm.

In this mushroom bourguignon, a vegetarian take on a French classic, earthy fungi braise in a wine-rich umami broth with pearl onions and tender carrots. This garlicky shrimp scampi version of a classic bisque embraces the technique of blending seafood shells for a luxuriously silky and creamy end result.





epicurious / 🏆 114. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dinner Lunch Gluten Free Dairy Free Nut Free Quick Summer Grilling Lemongrass Serrano Chile Chicken Thigh Cucumber Bon Appétit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 Best Grocery Store Chicken Thighs for Grilling, According to ButchersButchers reveal the best grocery store chicken thighs for grilling and what to look for when shopping.

Read more »

Grilled Salmon With Dill ChimichurriGrilling fish atop a bed of lemon slices is the key to not sticking.

Read more »

Grilled Kofta-Stuffed PeppersThe popular dish gets a summery upgrade.

Read more »

Chicken sausage sold at Costco recalled because some may not be just chickenChicken sausages sold at Costco have been recalled because some of them may not actually be just chicken.

Read more »