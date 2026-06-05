Grilled Italian Sausage With Pickle-y Peppers

A lightning-fast dinner inspired by an Italian classic.

. Once it is ready to be turned, add the onions to the grate. When the sausage is looking mostly cooked , add the peppers for a brief kiss of heat—you want it to maintain some structure and crunch.

Everything will be done at the same time and ready to serve hot.1 lb. Italian long hot peppers, pricked all over with a paring knifePrepare a grill for medium-high indirect heat ; lightly oil grate with1 lb. sweet coiled Italian sausage linksGrill sausage over direct heat until browned all over, about 3 minutes per side.

Move to indirect heat and continue to grill, turning and rotating occasionally, until cooked through, 8–10 minutes. Transfer sausage to a platter.

Meanwhile, cook long hot peppers and onion over direct heat, turning often, until peppers are blistered and onion is charred around the edges, about 2 minutes for peppers and 6–8 minutes for onion. Transfer back to large bowl. Pour reserved dressing over vegetables; toss to coat and separate onion. Season with more salt and black pepper if needed.

Mound on top of sausage and drizzle any excess dressing over. Serve withIn this mushroom bourguignon, a vegetarian take on a French classic, earthy fungi braise in a wine-rich umami broth with pearl onions and tender carrots. This garlicky shrimp scampi version of a classic bisque embraces the technique of blending seafood shells for a luxuriously silky and creamy end result.

Roasted cabbage wedges get cloaked in a salty-sweet glaze of maple syrup and Dijon mustard before getting topped with crunchy bacon. A game-day hero featuring focaccia slathered with Calabrian chili aioli, piled high with cooked steak, melted cheese, peppers, and onions. This brussels sprout pasta recipe taps nutty brown butter, crunchy pecans, and hot Italian sausage to create an easy dinner bursting with fall flavors.

A blender dressing does double duty as both a flavorful marinade and a final dressing in this pared-back version of Vietnamese-style lemongrass chicken. A good garlic mashed potato recipe can upstage even the flashiest of mains. Adding just a few cloves of garlic turns what could be a simple side dish into something with undeniable charm.





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