Grieving ‘unimaginable loss,’ San Diego-area families call for traffic safety fixes

San Diego County saw 231 people —among them pedestrians, bicyclists, passengers and drivers — die in ‘traffic violence’ last year.

Trinity AudioIt’s hard to fathom the number of people who died in local traffic-related incidents in just last year alone. In the city of San Diego, 92 people were killed and 398 people were seriously injured.

Widen that lens countywide and the total number rises to 231 people killed and 1,112 people badly hurt in crashes last year. Safety advocates call it “traffic violence. ” And they say the deaths are preventable. On Sunday, families mourning the loss of their loved ones in traffic incidents in the last several years gathered in Mission Valley to draw attention to the ongoing threat to bicyclists, pedestrians, drivers and passengers.

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The annual gathering is part of World Day of Remembrance in honor of people killed in traffic collisions. Families of people who died in traffic collisions hold pictures of their lost loves ones during a World Day of Remembrance event Sunday in Mission Valley.

Among those sharing her story was mother Juliana Kapovich, who recalled how her 6-year-old son, Hunter O’Loughlin, wasright in front of his family as they headed home after a Saturday outing in Pacific Beach earlier this year. Kapovich said the car knocked him off his bike as he crossed an alley. She recalled seeing the driver pause before accelerating and hitting her boy then driving off.

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“He would have made this world more beautiful,” Kapovich said of her son. “I want to make this world more beautiful and I want to make this world safer in his honor. ” Families for Safe Streets San Diego is a sponsor of the event. Its leader, Laura Keenan, said families of victims have experienced “unimaginable loss.

” “We come together to support one another and turn our pain into action,” Keenan said Sunday, “because behind every statistic is a person, a family, and a future forever changed. ”on Camino del Rio South in Mission Valley. Their son was 15 months old at the time. Laura Keenan said that on her late husband’s birthday this year, she took the now 6-year-old boy to the beach, a place his father loved.

Keenan said that as she tossed a football to her son, she noticed him staring at a nearby father throwing a football to his own son.too, thinking about how Matt would have loved that afternoon,” Keenan said.

“Fatherhood was so natural to Matt. ” As for her son, she later added, “It breaks my heart that he doesn’t get to share those moments with his dad.

” Advocates say road deaths are preventable, and called for funding for three items: fixing the city’s 15 most fatal intersections, making school routes safer and adding safety staff at the city’s Transportation Department.and two of his siblings were injured as they crossed busy Jackson Drive on the way to Pershing Middle School in the Lake Murray areaSan Diego Unified School District officials soon launched a districtwide effort to identify traffic safety concerns along routes students take to campus, district trustee Shana Haza said Sunday.including areas with speeding cars, dangerous crossings, inadequate signage and insufficient lighting.

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“These aren’t just items on a list,” Haza said. “They represent real risks facing our children and families every day. ” Bridget Chalekian and John Chalekian hold a photo of their daughter, Emery, at a World Day of Remembrance event in Mission Valley on Sunday. Emery, 12, was struck and killed as she crossed an Encinitas street in 2025.

World Day of Remembrance is an annual gathering, and Sunday’s attendees included several San Diego City Council members, Mayor Todd Gloria and District Attorney Summer Stephan.

“The legal process is emotionally grueling on top of the already agonizing pain of losing a child,” said John Chalekian, whose 12-year-old daughter, Emery Chalekian, was killed in Encinitas last year as she crossed a street, headed to her ballet class. The driver in that case has beenThe driver who struck 6-year-old Hudson in Pacific Beach earlier this year fled the scene. A suspect was arrested later that day and charged with hit-and-run. She has pleaded not guilty.

The case is pending. After the gathering Sunday, volunteers and family members traveled throughout San Diego and beyond, going to the scenes of fatal crashes to hang signs reading: “Our Neighbor Was Killed Here. ” Each featured a QR code that links to