Grieving My Two Dads

The loss of these men didn’t just define my future — it redefined my past, too.

This spring, I heard my dad’s voice for the first time in 22 years. On what would have been his 80th birthday, I dug out some old home videos I haven’t watched since I was a kid.

His voice sounded both familiar and foreign. In an instant, I was transported back to 1995, to my modest, disheveled childhood home in northern Minnesota. There I was, about 10 years old. I had readied myself for the inevitable emotions that would hit, but I was still shocked by the sound that emerged from my throat upon seeing my childhood self.

I ugly cried for hours in a way I hadn’t done in decades. : It’s slithery and inescapable. It snakes its way around your memories and embeds itself in your senses. It sneaks up on you in unexpected, inconvenient moments, like when you’re at the grocery store and a certain song comes across the speakers or a specific scent wafts past your nose while you’re walking down the street.

Even when you’re welcoming a wave of grief — like when I cued up those home videos — the depth of it can catch you off guard. The younger me on the screen was bright-eyed and naïve; she had no idea that she had two dads. Or that she’d go her entire adult life withoutanyway. Or that she wasn’t who people had convinced her she was.

I believed I was white until my mid-20s. An olive-skinned kid with dark eyes and chubby cheeks, I grew up in a rural farming community surrounded by blonde-haired, blue-eyed kids. I knew I’d been born in Ketchikan, Alaska, but my family was back in my dad’s home region by the time I was 4. So the plains of northern Minnesota were all I really knew.

Throughout my childhood, an unshakable sense of otherness clung to me like a second shadow. I got used to the bullying; I vividly remember first being called a “brownie” out on the playground during kindergarten recess. But I just kept reciting my parents’ rehearsed line: I was of English, Danish, and Dutch descent and I tanned well, just like my mom’s mom.

It didn’t make total sense, but I believed what the most trusted adults in my life told me and chalked the questioning up to the cruelty of kids. For decades, I built my identity around that lie. It didn’t help that I’d never felt a really deep connection to the man I grew up knowing as my dad. A quiet, contemplative man, he came to life when he was out hunting, fishing, taking photos, or playing music.

Those hobbies became shared family interests so we could all spend time together. He had depressive episodes, which worsened after my mom divorced him when I was a high-school junior. Within two years of their separation, in 2004, my dad was discovered dead at our family cabin, likely from drinking himself to an early death.

In the months leading up, I’d stopped answering his incessant calls to my college dorm room — a decision driven by self-preservation that felt selfish in this new light. Eight years after my dad’s death, just a few days shy of my 27th birthday in 2012, I opened an email from my mom. While procrastinating on a late-night writing project, I had mindlessly checked my old high-school Hotmail email .

The subject line: “I want you to know this. ” At that point, we’d been estranged for a few years, largely because she refused to discuss what I’d experienced growing up — memories that had surfaced during grief counseling and still impacted me decades later. Even so, I still read her intermittent emails, though I rarely responded. The subject line signaled it might contain something more than her usual downloads of her daily goings-on.

And it did. In a seven-sentence, matter-of-fact email, my mom disclosed that my real birth father was likely an Alaska Native man with whom she’d had an affair while my parents were living in Ketchikan. I had to read it twice to take it all in. I flashed back to all the times I’d brushed off questions about my ethnic ambiguity with my family’s rote response.

In hindsight, all the lies had been a desperate attempt on my mom’s part to hide her infidelity and the undeniable evidence it left behind: me. She was also no doubt trying to protect me from the cruelty of the world by helping me assimilate into mainstream —As I sat back in my desk chair, an emotional tsunami hit me: betrayal that the person who was supposed to love me the most had hidden my own truth from me for so long.

Shame that I was a bastard child, the result of an extramarital affair. Curiosity about my Indigenous family and heritage. Relief that maybe I wasn’t destined to recreate my parents’ codependent alcoholism, followed by guilt for even having that thought.

What I wanted to do next was type out an irate response telling my mom just how fucked up it is to withhold this kind of information from someone for their entire life then drop it on them like a bomb in a “just getting some things off my chest” email. But, realizing she was the only link I had to my real identity, I instead calmly asked her for more details about my birth father — his name, age, occupation — and how the affair had happened.

Based on the limited information I wrested from my mom in our brief email exchange, I sleuthed out my birth father and half-siblings through some Google stalking. I did three different mail-in DNA tests, which yielded the same results: I was indeed of European descent , and I was also of Indigenous American ancestry.

I daydreamed about how different life could have been; I pictured myself growing up in Southeast Alaska with a stronger connection to my Tlingit heritage. Then, paralyzed by indecision and spiraling into a full-on existential crisis, I did nothing. There’s no handbook for how to find your family and embrace a culture you don’t know. Right away, I confided in a few friends, whom I swore to secrecy.

But for the most part, I tried to just carry on with life as usual, worried about the consequences of revealing my true identity. What if the worlds I existed in rejected me and I ended up stuck in some purgatory between the Native and non-Native communities, not fully existing in either? Eventually, the truth buried deep down in my stomach ate away at me.

Not being honest with myself was making me physically ill, and I needed to do something about it. So one day in 2016 I dug up those initial Google results and called my half-brother Ric, who is three decades my senior. I had convinced myself he wouldn’t pick up, so I didn’t prepare what I was going to say when he answered.

I was sure he would dismiss my trepidatious claims, but not only did he listen, heRic agreed to do a DNA test and took it upon himself to confront my birth father about me. That bolstered my confidence to return to my birthplace. Despite his pleas, Ric couldn’t convince my birth father to meet me. I was definitely disheartened, but I wasn’t surprised.

I had grown accustomed to being disappointed by my parents. Still, I tried to remain excited about the trip — at the opportunity to meet family who wanted to meet me, too. That enthusiasm turned to anxiety during my layover in Seattle. As I waited to board the plane to Ketchikan, I looked around and saw people who looked like me — not something I was used to in Minnesota.

While comforting, that realization also jolted me back to reality. I have experienced only two panic attacks in my life. The first happened in 2004 upon returning to my family’s cabin after my dad’s death. The second happened in Ketchikan, the morning I was supposed to meet Ric in-person.

I stared at myself in the mirror and wondered if I could get out of it somehow. When Ric and I finally laid eyes on each other, we were momentarily speechless. But then we embraced. Having been so starved for familial affection for so many years, I had forgotten what that felt like.

It felt like home. In the days that followed, Ric showed me around town, welcomed me into his home, introduced me to my nephews, and gave me a primer about my Tlingit heritage. I sat in his cozy living room, bonding with my newfound family members, admiring traditional beadwork, and learning about my lineage. It was all overwhelming in the most beautiful way possible; Ric’s kindness restored my faith in family.

A part of me hoped I would miraculously run into my birth father, who still lived there, but I never did. That 2016 pilgrimage kicked off a rebirth of sorts. I quit my job as a lifestyle-magazine editor to focus my efforts on writing about Indigenous topics — in part to make up for lost time uplifting Native cultures and in part to learn about my own culture.

I tiptoed into the Native community and was embraced with a knowing compassion I hadn’t experienced in the non-Native world. I also held out hope that I might meet my birth father during one of my Ketchikan sojourns.

Then in 2019, Ric called to tell me my birth father was dying. At 87, he had outlived my dad by nearly three decades. Though the losses certainly felt different, the grief over what might have been — what should have been — felt all too familiar. I fell back into a black hole of self-pity.

By the age of 34, I had lost both my dad and my birth father. The obituaries were stacking up. As much as I tried to convince myself that I was fine without this man who wouldn’t even acknowledge my existence — after all, I’d gone my entire life without him — my heart longed to feel loved by a father. I can’t help but feel a twinge of envy when witnessing awith their kids, young or grown.

Like seeing a friend’s dad help install a paver patio at her new house. Or spotting a stranger throwing around a baseball with his son at the neighborhood park. I yearn to call up my own dad and have an adult heart-to-heart. I wish my memories of him, which cut off abruptly in my young adulthood, weren’t tainted by the knowledge that this life became too much for him.

As for my birth father, I would have loved to hear all about his life in Alaska and get to know his laugh the same way I knew my dad’s. Most of all, I want to hug each of them and tell them it all works out. With time and age, my anger about the unfairness of it all has softened.

I have come to understand that these men couldn’t show me the love I deserved because they were fighting demons of their own. My dad turned to the bottle to drown out his lifelong feelings of neglect. And yet, he still cared for me in his own way, teaching me how to hunt, fish, tinker, and appreciate nature. My birth father endured a level of racism I can’t imagine.

And yet, by simply passing down his DNA, he set me on my path to my life’s work telling Native stories. Instead of trying to deny my grief like I once did, I now embrace it. That’s part of the unconditional love I’m learning to give myself, along with the other things younger me went without, like having my emotions validated and my jubilant, juvenile whims satisfied.

This healing work isn’t just about me; it’s also for the generations who came before me and the generations to come. It has taken me decades to get here, but I have forgiven both my dad and my birth father. I wouldn’t be who I am without my two dads, and for that, I’m eternally grateful. Alicia Carmody Doesn’t Need a Fancy-Schmancy CrackerAlicia Carmody Doesn’t Need a Fancy-Schmancy CrackerNew York





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