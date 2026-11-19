Elizabeth Jimenez offers love to Nick Tay, the man who killed her daughter Maria in a drunk driving crash, choosing forgiveness over rage in a profound act of grace.

Elizabeth Jimenez recalls the visceral shock of dialing the phone number for the man who had caused the fatal crash that killed her twenty-four-year-old daughter, Maria. The tragedy occurred in March 2017 when Nick Tay, Maria's boyfriend, took the wheel of her car after consuming two glasses of wine and crashed at high speed. Elizabeth, a fifty-six-year-old resident of Guildford, chose to listen to her heart instead of unleashing anger. Her first words to Nick were not accusations but a declaration of love, stating, Nick, I just want you to know that I love you.

This unexpected response baffled those closest to her, including her husband Fernando Jimenez. Fernando was shattered by grief and fury, unable to comprehend how his wife could offer love to the person responsible for their child's death. Elizabeth maintained that the accident felt like a tragic event rather than an act of malice, leaving no room for blame in her mind. She understood the profound devastation Nick must have felt, recognizing that he was also a victim of the tragedy.

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Maria Jimenez was described by her parents as a vibrant and talented individual who was born happy and loved making others joyful. She was a linguistics student at Brighton University, fluent in Spanish and Korean, and only a few months away from graduating. In early 2017, she had expressed excitement about her post-graduation plans to work as a teacher in Korea. Nick Tay, a twenty-five-year-old from Singapore, had entered Maria's life through her university music group. The couple had been in a relationship for three months at the time of the fatal crash.

Following the accident, the Jimenez family did not distance themselves from Nick Tay. Instead, they invited him into their home and treated him like a son. Elizabeth emphasized that her response was not a result of being numb with shock, but a deliberate choice rooted in heartbreak and love for her daughter. They viewed the incident as a tragic accident devoid of intentional blame, allowing them to extend compassion to the man who had taken their daughter's life. This radical departure from typical reactions focused on healing rather than revenge.

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The story of Elizabeth Jimenez's forgiveness continues to resonate with those who hear it, challenging conventional expectations of grief and revenge. It serves as a testament to the depth of maternal love and the possibility of radical empathy in the face of catastrophic loss. Maria's parents chose to honor her memory by extending grace to Nick, ensuring that love, rather than hatred, defined the aftermath of the tragedy. Fernando remembers the morning of March 22, 2017, when police arrived to deliver the news of the accident.

Despite considering himself a strong person, Fernando collapsed to the floor in tears upon hearing that Maria had died. Elizabeth also recalled the normalcy of their last interaction, a goodnight phone call where they wished her fun and told her they loved her, unaware it would be their final conversation. The couple sat in the hospital for hours waiting to be called to see their daughter's body. Friends began gathering around them, including the pastor of their and Nick's church, who confirmed that it had been Nick driving.