Grieving Father Honors 'Kindhearted' 18-Year-Old Son Who Died from Meningitis, as Outbreak Spreads to Two More Local Schools

A father has shared a touching tribute to his 18-year-old son, who died from meningitis, as two more students in Reading are hospitalized with the disease. The UK Health Security Agency is conducting precautionary measures while reassuring the public that the risk remains low.

A grieving father, Sean Waters, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his beloved son Lewis, a sixth-form student who tragically succumbed to meningitis at just 18 years old.

Lewis, described as 'kindhearted, funny, and sociable,' passed away in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Reading, Berkshire, after rapidly developing sepsis within hours of feeling unwell. Sean shared emotional photos of his son surrounded by family on social media, expressing the profound grief of his loss. He wrote that Lewis brought joy to everyone around him, often playing pranks on his parents and sisters, and beloved by his extended circle of friends and family.

The devastating loss has sent shockwaves through Henley-on-Thames, where Lewis attended Henley College, leaving students and parents in deep mourning. A mother of another student described the news as an 'awful' and destabilizing shock, questioning how such tragedy can strike so young.

While Lewis's death has left many in despair, the crisis has deepened as two more students from neighboring schools—Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning and Highdown Secondary School in Emmer Green—are now being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for the same disease. Health authorities have confirmed the presence of Meningitis B in at least one case, although it is not linked to prior outbreaks this year, including a deadly cluster in Kent that claimed two lives in March.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is working closely with schools, offering antibiotics to close contacts as a precaution, while reassuring the public that the risk remains low. Simon Spearman, principal of Henley College, confirmed that counseling and support measures are being provided to affected students while following UKHSA guidelines.

Meanwhile, local pharmacies report a surge in demand for Meningitis B vaccinations as worried families seek protection for their children. Olivier Picard, chair of the National Pharmacy Association, has called for urgent recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) regarding expanding vaccination efforts to include teenagers and young adults.

While the UKHSA advises vigilance for symptoms, Dr. Shamez Ladhani, a consultant epidemiologist, acknowledged the troubling trend of multiple outbreaks in a short span, expressing hope that the situation will stabilize soon





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