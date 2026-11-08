Greyhound Sequel In Production as Tom Hanks Film Hits 300 Days on Apple TV Charts

Tom Hanks' WWII submarine thriller Greyhound has remained in the Apple TV top 10 for over 300 days, prompting a confirmed sequel project amidst the actor's continued dominance on the platform.

Tom Hanks is set to return to the commanding role in a sequel to his acclaimed World War II submarine film Greyhound, following a remarkable surge in streaming viewership that has cemented the title as a cultural phenomenon. The announcement confirms that the long-standing collaboration between the Academy Award-winning actor and director Aaron Schneider will continue, capitalizing on the unique and sustained popularity of the 2020 naval drama.

Greyhound Dominates Streaming Metrics for Over 300 Days

Greyhound has maintained a position within the top ten most-watched movies on Apple TV for more than 300 days during the calendar year of 2026. This enduring performance ranks the film among the highest-viewed theatrical releases across all major streaming services globally during the current year, significantly outperforming most contemporary blockbuster releases.

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The longevity of the film on the streaming platform indicates a deep and consistent audience engagement that has not waned since its initial digital release. This statistical milestone directly validates the studio's decision to move forward with a narrative continuation, ensuring that the sequel will launch into an environment of high demand and pre-existing fan loyalty.

Hanks Expands Historical and Sci-Fi Portfolio on Apple TV

This upcoming project follows a series of high-profile successes for Hanks on the same platform, including the sci-fi thriller Finch, which served as a major streaming hit throughout most of 2026. Prior to Finch, Hanks utilized Apple TV to reach audiences directly with Greyhound, a tactical war drama that has become a staple of the service's library since its release.

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His presence on the platform is further solidified by his role as narrator and executive producer for WWII with Tom Hanks, widely recognized as one of the most compelling documentary series of the year. Additionally, he reunited with legendary director Steven Spielberg to produce Masters of the Air, another critically acclaimed series that explores the experiences of American bomber crews during the conflict.

Box Office Success Complements Streaming Longevity

While his television and streaming endeavors continue to flourish, Hanks recently reprised his iconic voice role as Woody in Toy Story 5, which achieved the rare distinction of becoming one of the first films to surpass the one billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

This dual success in both theatrical and streaming mediums underscores his unparalleled adaptability and enduring star power. His two Academy Awards for back-to-back performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump remain the foundation of a career that continues to yield commercial and critical triumphs across multiple genres.

Future Projects Cement Legacy in Historical Drama

The development of the Greyhound sequel represents a strategic continuation of Hanks' successful venture into historical military narratives. The film has been viewed by millions of fans over the past year, creating a substantial fanbase that is eager for further exploration of the naval warfare themes presented in the original production.

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With a track record that includes nominations for Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away, Hanks has established himself as the definitive screen authority on twentieth-century military history. The new sequel will build upon the atmospheric tension and historical accuracy that defined the first film, promising to deliver another intense chapter in this celebrated cinematic series.