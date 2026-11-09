Grey's Anatomy Texas Spinoff Delayed to 2028 for New Mexico Shoot

Grey's Anatomy spinoff moves production from California to Albuquerque, pushing premiere to 2027-2028 season to secure tax credits and strengthen ABC's medical block.

The long-running medical drama franchise Grey's Anatomy faces a scheduling shift as its upcoming Texas-set spinoff is delayed to the 2027-2028 season. This postponement allows producers to relocate production from California to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to secure better financial incentives. The move marks a significant change for the series, which has remained a staple of ABC's lineup for over two decades. Despite the delay, the network expects the strategic shift to bolster the show's long-term prospects by aligning it more closely with the flagship series' broadcast schedule.

Production Move to Albuquerque Explained

The primary reason for the spinoff's delay is a decision to change shooting locations to take advantage of New Mexico state tax credits. Initially, the project was slated to film in Los Angeles, but two failed applications for California tax incentives prompted creators to rethink their strategy. According to Deadline, the producers decided to uproot the production entirely rather than risk further financial instability. This decision ensures the spinoff can maintain a viable budget while expanding the fictional universe established by the main show.

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Producer Betsy Beers highlighted the significance of this transition during her testimony at an Assembly Committee hearing in North Hollywood. She noted that this marks the first time the franchise has left the state of California for production purposes. Previous entries in the franchise, including Private Practice and Station 19, were all filmed in Los Angeles. Even shows set in different locations, such as Washington DC, were shot in California, demonstrating a long-standing loyalty to the state that has now officially ended.

Strategic Benefits for ABC's Schedule

Delaying the premiere until the fall of the 2027-2028 season allows ABC to create a more robust medical drama block. Instead of airing as a mid-season replacement, the spinoff will run back-to-back with Grey's Anatomy in the fall. This strategy mirrors the approach used by the 9-1-1 franchise, which has successfully leveraged its spinoffs to reinforce its primary series. By keeping the audience engaged with continuous medical programming, ABC aims to retain viewers who might otherwise drift away during the hiatus periods.

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This scheduling alignment offers a unique opportunity to remind casual viewers of the franchise's enduring relevance. Grey's Anatomy has maintained a consistent viewership base despite numerous cast changes over the years. The show continues to attract millions of viewers, with averages rising from 5.2 million in season 19 to 6.9 million in season 21. The delay provides a chance to reintroduce the property to lapsed fans and solidify its status as a primetime anchor for the network.

Historical Context and Franchise Longevity

Grey's Anatomy has outlasted many of its genre inspirations, including E.R. and St. Elsewhere. The series has completed 23 seasons, making it the longest-running scripted primetime show on ABC. While animated series like The Simpsons hold records for longevity, Grey's Anatomy remains the leading live-action drama in the network's history. The franchise has previously spawned Station 19 and Private Practice, both of which have concluded their runs successfully.

The upcoming Texas spinoff represents the next evolution of this expansive universe. Set in rural West Texas, the new series will follow a medical team operating a center that serves as the last hospital in a remote area. This premise offers a stark contrast to the bustling urban settings of previous entries. The delay ensures the production team has adequate time to develop a story that stands on its own while benefiting from the established brand recognition of the parent series. This strategic pause ultimately serves the franchise by ensuring a higher quality launch and a stronger position in the competitive television landscape.