Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Set in Rural Texas Ordered by ABC

ABC has officially ordered a new Grey's Anatomy spinoff set in rural West Texas. The series, filmed in Albuquerque, stars Lina and premieres in the 2027-2028 season.

ABC has officially ordered a new spinoff of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, which will be set in a small town in rural West Texas. This latest addition to the franchise follows the fictional surgeons from Seattle Grace Hospital into a different geographic and cultural landscape, expanding the universe that has captivated audiences since its premiere in 2005.

New Series Centers On Haunted Doctor In Texas

The upcoming show focuses on Lina, described as a haunted and cynical doctor who runs a medical center in this West Texas setting. This character-driven narrative shifts the focus from the high-stakes environment of a major metropolitan hospital to the unique challenges of rural healthcare delivery. The premise promises a distinct tonal shift while maintaining the emotional depth characteristic of the parent series.

Also read Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Confirms Plans to Recruit Returning Cast Members for Season 23

Production Moves To New Mexico For Filming

Although the story is set in Texas, the production will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The decision to film in New Mexico was driven by financial considerations, specifically after the project failed to secure a California tax credit. This logistical move allows the producers to manage budget constraints while still delivering high-quality visual storytelling for the network.

Pre-Production Underway With Creator Shonda Rhimes

The series is currently in pre-production with filming expected to begin in early 2027 ahead of a 2027-2028 season premiere. Creator Shonda Rhimes remains heavily involved in the development process, working closely with the writing team to ensure the new show aligns with the established brand identity. The collaboration between Rhimes and the showrunner marks a significant milestone for the franchise's continued expansion.

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Showrunner Discusses Development And Timeline

Marinis, the showrunner, recently spoke about the progress of the series, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to create the show alongside Shonda Rhimes. He described the experience as a dream come true and noted that he is learning significantly about developing and creating a television series. While he could not release specific timing details regarding the script completion, he emphasized that the team is working hard to bring the vision to life.

Former Alum Expresses Interest In Returning

Leven Rambin, who previously played Sloan, the estranged daughter of Mark Sloan portrayed by Eric Dane, has publicly expressed interest in joining the cast. She announced her enthusiasm on Instagram on Wednesday, May 20, reacting to the news of the Texas-based spinoff. Rambin mentioned that she has been invited back twice before and returned with excitement each time, indicating her willingness to work with the team again if offered a role.