Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Delayed to 2027-2028, Relocates to New Mexico

ABC delays the new Grey's Anatomy spinoff to the 2027-2028 season due to denied California tax credits, moving production to Albuquerque. The show centers on a West Texas medical drama.

ABC has officially delayed the premiere of its upcoming Grey's Anatomy spinoff, shifting the series launch to the 2027-2028 television season. The decision forces production to relocate from its intended base in California to Albuquerque, New Mexico, following the network's failure to secure vital state tax incentives.

The medical drama is set to center on a healthcare facility located in a rural area of West Texas. The narrative aims to explore storylines and medical environments that differ from the Seattle-based original series, offering fresh perspectives on patient care in less urbanized settings.

Also read IRS unveils 2027 tax changes: new brackets, deductions and credits

Production Shifts to Albuquerque

Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, who serve as creators, executive producers, and writers for the series, are now managing the move. Betsy Beers and Ellen Pompeo are also serving in key producing roles on the project. The relocation impacts the entire production pipeline as teams adapt to a new regional infrastructure.

While a specific premiere date remains unannounced, the network initially planned to slot the series into the midseason schedule. It was expected to occupy the Thursday 10 p.m. EST time slot currently held by Grey's Anatomy. This timing would have allowed the new show to build directly on the existing viewer base of the long-running franchise.

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California Tax Credit Rejection

Deadline reports that the primary driver for the delay and relocation is the rejection of ABC and 20th Television's application for California tax credits. The production company had applied twice but was turned down both times. This outcome disrupts the standard operational model for Rhimes' previously successful projects.

Betsy Beers highlighted the disparity in treatment between new and returning series. She noted that while a returning show might have had a stronger case for financial aid, a brand-new series faced insurmountable hurdles. The state cited a lack of sufficient job creation as the reason for denying the asset status to the production.

Stakeholder Frustration and Financial Loss

Beers recently addressed the Assembly Committee regarding the limitations of California's current tax credit system. She explained that the program prevents various shows from filming in the state, resulting in lost revenue for California. Despite a long history of loyalty to the state, the production was told past track records would not influence the decision.

The rejection resulted in tangible losses for the production team. Beers stated that the company lost personnel, significant time, and money while attempting to find a way to remain in California. The geographical proximity was originally seen as crucial for Rhimes, who also runs Grey's Anatomy, allowing for seamless oversight between the two series.

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Political Context and Future Steps

Under current California law, the film and TV tax credit program is capped at $750 million per year. Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed expanding this limit to $1 billion, but legislative action on this front is likely delayed until governor-elect Xavier Becerra is sworn in next year. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman argues against any cap on the program entirely.

Pre-production activities have already commenced in New Mexico. The local authorities in Albuquerque have been described as wonderful to work with by the production team. However, the network remains focused on restoring operations to their preferred location as soon as conditions allow.

Franchise Expansion and Cast Updates

No cast members have been announced for the new series at this time. Once it premieres, it will stand as the third spinoff in the Grey's Anatomy franchise. The previous two series, Private Practice and Station 19, aired for six and seven seasons, respectively, establishing a strong precedent for spinoff longevity.

Private Practice followed Kate Walsh's character Addison Montgomery as she moved to a clinic in Los Angeles. Station 19 centered on Jason George's character Ben Warren, who transitioned from a medical doctor to a firefighter. The new West Texas setting aims to introduce a distinct flavor while maintaining the medical drama core.