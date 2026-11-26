ABC pauses Grey's Anatomy Season 23 for Thanksgiving specials and Mary Poppins reruns. The medical drama returns on January 7, 2027, with new Meredith and Wes Bryant storylines.

The ABC network has officially suspended the broadcast of Grey's Anatomy Season 23, ending the current run of episodes that began in the fall of 2026. This hiatus follows the airing of the sixth episode, titled Till I Collapse, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The decision aligns with the network's traditional scheduling patterns for the holiday season, which typically sees a pause in primetime scripted programming to accommodate special event coverage and classic film reruns.

ABC Fall 2026 Programming Schedule Changes

Instead of the standard Grey's Anatomy episode at the 10 pm time slot, ABC will broadcast the 1964 film Mary Poppins from 8 pm to 11 pm on Thursday, November 26, 2026. This special programming block is designed to coincide with Thanksgiving 2026, which falls on this date. The network has not provided an official reason for the timing of this break, although historical data shows that the show usually begins its winter hiatus around mid-November. Only two seasons, Number 17 and Number 20, have deviated from this pattern in the past decade due to delayed premiere dates.

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The termination of the November 2026 sweeps weeks marks a significant turning point in the network's autumn schedule. This timing ensures that the medical drama remains dormant through the majority of the December 2026 holiday period. Viewers can expect the return of new episodes for other ABC series, such as Scrubs Season 2 and Abbott Elementary Season 6, which are scheduled to air next Wednesday, December 2, 2026. This staggered return helps maintain viewer engagement across the network's diverse lineup during the festive season.

Season 23 Narrative Cliffhangers and Character Arcs

Season 23 has established critical plot threads that require immediate attention upon the show's return. The VIP floor controversy has intensified, challenging the core values of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Simultaneously, Link Alderman is grappling with a pain medication addiction, a storyline that adds significant emotional weight to his interactions with other staff members. Kwan must navigate a complex reunion with his father, who has returned to the narrative to request a personal favor, forcing Kwan into difficult ethical positions.

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Additional subplots include Jules Mayes struggling to balance her demanding surgical career with her relationship with Winston Ndugu. Simone Griffith has also made a pivotal career decision, choosing to prioritize surgery above all other personal considerations. Chief Richard Webber has moved regular Grey Sloan patients to the Olympic Regent Health floor, a move that disrupts standard hospital operations. These developments create a high-stakes environment where characters must face the direct consequences of their recent actions and decisions.

The episode ended at a strategic narrative point, allowing the writers to let the tension build over the coming weeks. Kwan faces a critical decision regarding his father, while Link must confront Jo about his addiction. The hiatus provides necessary breathing room for these storylines to develop in depth. When the show resumes, the audience will see how these pressure-cooker situations resolve, with character relationships potentially shifting permanently based on the outcomes of these immediate crises.

Grey's Anatomy Return Date and Season 24 Spinoff News

Grey's Anatomy is scheduled to return with Season 23, Episode 7 on Thursday, January 7, 2027. This seven-week break ensures that the show does not compete with holiday programming or early 2027 TV announcements. The hiatus length could have been extended if the Texas-based spinoff had premiered as originally planned in early 2027. However, a change in filming location for the spinoff delayed its production, pushing its premiere to the 2027-2028 television cycle.

The upcoming January return promises to address urgent medical emergencies introduced in the previous episode. Wes Bryant suffered a sudden illness that left him unable to feel his legs, prompting an emergency intervention by Link Alderman. Amelia Shepherd paged Jo Wilson for this surgery but did not explain the specific reason, creating mystery and tension. Season 23, Episode 7 will continue both the medical crisis involving Wes Bryant and the unresolved personal dynamics between the doctors.

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The official trailer for the winter premiere confirms the return of Meredith Grey. Meredith is shown accompanied by Scott Speedman's character, Nick, signaling a significant development in her personal life. Their conversation with Amelia and Toni hints at a wedding ceremony occurring sooner rather than later. This romantic development suggests that Season 23 will conclude its winter segment with high emotional stakes and major relationship milestones, keeping fans engaged until the spring season finale.