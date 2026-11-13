Grey's Anatomy Season 23: Episode Count, Wes' CVID Diagnosis, and Future Outlook

Chandra Wilson confirms Grey's Anatomy Season 23 will have 13 episodes. The storyline features Wes with CVID, impacting his hospital work and relationship with Simone.

Grey's Anatomy is undergoing significant changes for its twenty-third season on ABC. Creator and executive producer Chandra Wilson recently revealed that the show will air thirteen episodes, a reduction from previous years. The drama continues to focus on medical mysteries, including a complex case involving a patient with a mysterious rash that proved to be measles.

Wes Reveals CVID Diagnosis

Wes and Simone were working together on the measles case when a fight led Wes to flee the hospital. Simone believed his exit was due to their personal conflict, but he revealed he has Common Variable Immunodeficiency. This condition prevents his body from producing enough antibodies to fight off germs effectively.

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Wes cannot receive vaccines due to his immune disorder. He left the hospital for twenty-eight days to monitor his health and wait for symptoms. This medical revelation adds a new layer to his character development and his professional relationship with Simone.

Season 23 Episode Count Reduced

Chandra Wilson discussed the episode reduction during an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast. She confirmed that season twenty-three will consist of thirteen episodes. Grey's Anatomy previously aired between seventeen and twenty-seven episodes per season.

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This adjustment reflects broader shifts in the television landscape. The network ABC is balancing its schedule with other returning series. Wilson acknowledged the change but emphasized the quality of the upcoming stories.

Character Conflicts Continue

Simone faces her own personal challenges this season. Her father arrived at the hospital to reconnect while Simone received a terminal cancer diagnosis. He attempted to manipulate her into donating bone marrow.

Simone recognized the manipulation and rejected the request. Her relationship with Ben also showed signs of strain. These personal dramas unfold alongside the hospital's medical cases.

ABC Midseason 2027 Slate

ABC announced its midseason 2027 television slate. The schedule includes a Grey's Anatomy spinoff update and other highly anticipated premieres. The network is expanding the Rookie universe which started in twenty-eighteen.

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Wilson expressed hope that former cast members might return. She loves bringing back familiar faces when it makes sense for the story. Wilson mentioned that ideas are percolating for nostalgic surprises for fans.

Fan Expectations and Future Plans

The reduction in episodes has sparked discussion among viewers. Fans are eager to see how the writers adapt to the shorter season. Wilson remains optimistic about the creative direction.

The show will continue to blend medical drama with personal stories. Wes's health journey remains a key subplot. Wilson's leadership ensures the series maintains its core appeal.