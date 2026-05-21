Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Station 19, and More: A Look at the Medical TV Shows

This article discusses the popular medical TV shows 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Private Practice', 'Station 19', and more, comparing and contrasting their storylines and settings.

of surgical interns, residents and attendings at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital a.k.a Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital a.k.a Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Due to the nature of the show, Grey's Anatomy has become known for its wild twists that often result in cast exits.

The show's success has also paved the way for several spinoffs including Private Practice and Station 19. Grey's Anatomy has captivated audiences since its March 2005 premiere, but sometimes, what was going on behind-the-scenes of the series was more dramatic than what went down in the fictional hallways of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

"I do my best and we all do our best. It's actually, the journey of it has been quite "I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey's Anatomy universe," Marinis said in a statement.

"This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey's for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.

"How the New Slate of Medical TV Shows Differ From Each Other Colin Bentley/CBS Is it just Us or are there a lot of new medical TV shows coming our way this fall? Luckily, Us Weekly compiled a full list and compared each one to see which series is the best fit for which fan.

There's just something about a show set in a hospital that has Kelsey McNeal / ABC / Courtesy of Everett Collection The initial spinoff, which aired from 2007 to 2013, took place at Seaside Health & Wellness Center and chronicled the life of Kate Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery as she left Seattle Grace Hospital in order to join a private practice. Set in Seattle, the series focused on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

It featuredDeadline confirmed in May 2026 that ABC gave a straight-to-series order to the untitled medical drama, which is described as "an edgy drama about a team at a rural West Texas medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere. "Hayden Panettiere Was 'Uncomfortable' With Connie Britton 'Nashville' Dynami





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Grey's Anatomy Private Practice Station 19 Medical TV Shows Shonda Rhimes Hayden Panettiere Connie Britton Nashville

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