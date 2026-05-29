For 40 years, beginning in 1986, she was a community media activist, TV and radio programmer, production consultant, producer, filmmaker, radio host, mentor, and volunteer.

Gretjen Clausing, popular longtime media arts programmer and founding executive director of PhillyCAM, has died at 62 Before PhillyCAM, she was a media innovator at Scribe Video Center, the old Prince Music Theater, and International House.

Gretjen Clausing built PhillyCAM TV into a vital hub for independent media with hundreds of people producing content for the public access station. Gretjen Clausing was “a longtime godmother of independent filmmaking in the city,” Inquirer movie critic Carrie Rickey said in 1999. She was “a pillar of the Philadelphia film community,” colleagues at the Philadelphia Film Society“a tireless champion of art, culture, film, and community creativity.

” Teammates at Philadelphia Community Access Media, where she was founding executive director, praised her “unwavering belief in public access media and her conviction that everyone deserves the opportunity to be heard, represented, and connected through community storytelling. ”For 40 years, beginning in 1986, Gretjen Clausing was a community media activist, TV and radio programmer, production consultant, producer, filmmaker, radio host, mentor, and volunteer.

All those years, she told The Inquirer in 2016, she measured her media success not by traditional ratings but how often she alerted her viewers and listeners to “things that aren’t being represented. ”On Saturday, May 23, Gretjen Clausing died suddenly at her family cabin in the Catskill Mountains in New York. The cause of her death has not been determined. She was 62.

“Gretjen dedicated herself to building PhillyCAM into a vital community institution where Philadelphians could learn, create, connect, and share their stories,” colleagues at Philadelphia Community Access Media. In 1999, Ms. Clausing said: “I think public access can do a lot to connect the community and keep people informed. ” “We have a very thoughtful community of people drawn to documentary and experimental work. These big-budget productions allow the independent artists to have an occasional paying gig.

”She helped establish WPEB-FM community radio in 2008 with Scribe Video Center and became founding executive director of the PhillyCAM public access cable TV and radio broadcasting center in 2009 after city officials made cable TV access widely available. , the PhillyCAM TV station had more than 800 people, including students, seniors, artists and musicians training or producing content for the station and other public access outlets.

As executive director, she overcame political roadblocks, fought constantly for more resources, and faced down several steep funding cuts.

“She wasn’t afraid to take risks, ask big questions, or speak her truth,” friend and colleague Denise Brown said in a tribute. PhillyCAM added WPPM-FM radio in 2016, and Ms. Clausing hosted a weekly show about filmmaking and film music called“I want people to be able to bring their kids and grandkids to movies they saw on the big screen when they were kids.

”, Ms. Clausing was program director at Scribe Video Center, program director for film at the old Prince Music Theater, communications manager at International House, and director of the Philadelphia Independent Film and Video Association. In the early 2000s, she helped lead the Philadelphia Community Access Coalition during sometimes contentious negotiations with city and cable company officials.

“It was hard,” she told The Inquirer in 2006, “in part because there wasn’t a great public outcry for public access, and we were trying to convince people of the importance of something they’d never seen. ”organized popular sing-along film screenings and youth film festivals.

“We want to help kids explore the art form,” she said in 2002. “But it’s also a great way to get them thinking about ideas. ” Regarding a Wizard of Oz sing-along in 2003, she said: “The lights are low so people let go of their inhibitions. There’s something glorious about being in the theater, belting out songs.

It’s great for kids to see. It encourages silliness. ”developed and promoted the Neighborhood Film/Video Project and the annual Philadelphia Festival of World Cinema for International House, and organized “cine cafes” where film devotees discussed favorite performances over coffee and cake.is about showing people there’s a way to have a creative life and not spend a lot of money. I don’t see any other shows doing that.

”Film Institute, the Ambler Theater, the Free Library of Philadelphia, and elsewhere. She earned several media achievement awards and was quoted often in The Inquirer and Daily News.

“Some people build institutions. Gretjen Clausing built community. ” Gretjen Lee Clausing was born April 19, 1964. She grew up with her parents, Jo Ann and Jan, and lived most recently in She hosted a radio show in college and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies at Ithaca College in New York in 1986.

She met Philippe Staff while studying abroad in Belgium, and they married in 1987, and lived for two years in Brussels before settling in Philadelphia.enjoyed jazz, photography, knitting, cooking, and gardening. She checked in with her parents by phone every Sunday night at 6 p.m. and liked to joke that she was born in Media and wound up working in media. A friend said on Instagram Her father said: “She was bubbly and always positive.

She impacted us, of course, but so many other people, too. ”I write about life and death, achievements and memories. We are all important to someone, and no one should be forgotten. 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New Android Auto Feature: Swipeable Media Cards for Easier App SwitchingGoogle has recently introduced an update to the Android Auto platform, bringing improved media performance and a new feature for Swipeable Media Cards. These cards allow users to easily switch between media and streaming apps, enhancing the user experience and making it easier to manage media controls in their cars. The update is currently available in the beta version of Android Auto and will be interesting to see in the public releases in the near future. While no public release date has been announced, Android Auto users should hang on to their hats, as this feature could play a crucial role in improving their app switching experience while driving. The new media card update is one of several major changes in this update, including enhancements to the interface of certain media apps and an increase in Gemini's visibility within the Android Auto experience. Stay tuned for future updates and announcements on these and other enhancements to the Android Auto platform. (No other copy content was found in the provided text.)

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