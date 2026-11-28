Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces backlash after shifting focus to Palestine Action and global protests, prompting Swedish journalist Pelle Zackrisson to declare Sweden has fallen out of love with her.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is navigating a significant transformation in her public career as she expands her advocacy beyond environmental issues to include support for the proscribed British terrorist organization Palestine Action. This strategic pivot has alienated former allies and triggered a wave of criticism from her home country, where the young woman once celebrated as a global icon is now facing intense scrutiny regarding her political alignments and personal conduct.

Decline of the Climate Icon Status

Once a figure of immense admiration, Thunberg now contends with a starkly different reception from the public and media. Prominent Stockholm journalist Pelle Zackrisson explicitly states that Sweden has fallen out of love with Greta, marking a dramatic reversal from the adulation she received after her initial school strikes. Witnesses report that she maintains a reclusive lifestyle, living at a secret address in the Swedish capital due to ongoing death threats and displaying a demeanor that appears dishevelled and weary.

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Embracing the Omnicause Movement

Thunberg has increasingly aligned herself with what analysts term the omnicause movement, a framework that links disparate left-wing struggles into a single bundle of progressive causes. This approach requires support for a wide array of issues, including Palestinian rights, migrant welfare, and trans rights, alongside her original focus on climate change. Her participation in protests across more than 20 countries, including America, Brazil, and Canada, demonstrates this broadened scope of activism.

Controversial Public Appearances

Recent appearances have drawn specific criticism, particularly regarding her attire and associations with groups accused of supporting terrorism. Thunberg was photographed wearing a keffiyeh and a tricolour balaclava at a concert by Kneecap, an Irish rap trio accused of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. She was also seen clapping and dancing at the event in Belfast, further complicating her public image and distancing her from the neutral climate advocacy that originally defined her career.

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Financial Transparency Concerns

The funding sources for Thunberg's extensive global activism have come under question, with calls for greater transparency from observers. Pelle Zackrisson notes that despite inquiries, Thunberg remains silent regarding her financial backing, dismissing past speculations that she is worth millions. It is generally assumed that her activities are supported by donations and royalties, yet the lack of clear disclosure fuels skepticism among critics who view her silence as evasive.

Global Protest Involvement

Thunberg's involvement extends to various social and political issues globally, including protests in Paris during recent riots and marches in Albania where she demanded increased education funding. Her arrest by City of London Police in December 2025 for participating in a Prisoners for Palestine protest highlights the legal risks she faces. This pattern of engagement suggests a deliberate shift away from singular environmental focus toward a broader, more contentious political stance.