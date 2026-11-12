Greta Thunberg Mocks Climate Protests Amid UN COP31 Arrival

Greta Thunberg faces backlash for laughing at a Fridays for Future demo in Berlin as she arrives at UN climate talks in Antalya, Turkey. Her focus has shifted to pro-Palestinian activism.

Greta Thunberg triggered a wave of criticism and online backlash after appearing to laugh at a Fridays for Future demonstration in Berlin during a newly released documentary. The 23-year-old climate activist was filmed reacting with visible shock and loud laughter when informed that the youth protest movement she founded was still active. This incident occurred just as she arrived in Antalya, Turkey, for the UN climate conference COP31, marking her first public appearance at such talks since the viral 2021 summit in Glasgow.

Documentary Scene Sparks Outrage

In the documentary titled On Tanks into the Climate Crisis - How Activism is Criminalised, Thunberg was sitting beside an activist friend when the topic of a current Fridays for Future rally in Berlin arose. She asked if it was true that the protests were happening and then shrieked in disbelief. After bursting into loud laughter that her companion joined in, Thunberg turned directly toward the camera crew and shouted Cut. This interaction has been interpreted by many observers as dismissive of the ongoing efforts by younger activists to mobilize for climate action.

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Shift From Climate To Palestinian Cause

Thunberg initially rose to global fame in 2018 at age 15 by skipping school in Sweden to demand urgent action on climate change. That solitary strike snowballed into the worldwide Fridays for Future movement, inspiring millions of students to walk out of classrooms for rallies. However, her public focus has increasingly shifted toward vocal support for the pro-Palestinian cause in recent years. Critics argue this pivot signals a departure from the environmental emergency framing that originally defined her career and global influence.

Arrests And Detentions Highlight New Focus

Recent months have seen Thunberg involved in high-profile incidents related to her support for Palestine Action protesters. Last winter, she was arrested in central London outside an insurance firm while holding a sign supporting jailed activists on hunger strike. A City of London Police officer removed her placard and asked her to stand. She has previously described these jailed individuals as political prisoners and called for the charges against them to be dropped.

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Online Reactions Divide Public Opinion

The documentary clip has reignited debates about Thunberg's credibility and priorities. Some online commenters labeled her current activism as the real job while calling climate concerns just a warm-up. Others defended her, suggesting she was mocking the protests for being too conformist or middle-class rather than radical enough. These defenders argue that criticizing the form of protest does not mean abandoning the cause of climate protection. Others pointed to her support for rapper Macklemore after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour.

Arrival At UN Climate Talks In Turkey

Despite the controversy, Thunberg arrived at the COP31 conference in Antalya on Tuesday. The host city is dealing with the aftermath of deadly climate disasters including heat waves and floods this past year. Thunberg spoke upon arrival about the hypocrisy of host countries using the event to whitewash their records. She also criticized the presence of lobbyists paid by destructive industries who benefit from the current status quo in global negotiations.