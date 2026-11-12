Greta Thunberg Mocks Climate Protesters in New Documentary Ahead of UN Talks

Greta Thunberg faces backlash after laughing at Fridays for Future activists in a new documentary, shifting focus to her pro-Palestinian activism and arrival at COP31.

Greta Thunberg has sparked significant controversy after appearing in a newly released documentary that captures her laughing at ongoing Fridays for Future demonstrations, an event that marks a sharp departure from her origins as the movement's face. The 23-year-old climate activist was filmed expressing visible shock and amusement when informed that a protest was taking place in Berlin, with the footage showing her shouting for the camera to be cut after bursting into loud laughter alongside an activist friend.

Documentary Scene Sparks Global Outrage

The clip is from a documentary titled On Tanks into the Climate Crisis - How Activism is Criminalised, which documents the changing nature of environmental protest. In the scene, Thunberg is told about the demonstration in Berlin and asks, Is it? before shrieking, Really? They still do that? Her reaction was immediately recorded and has since circulated widely across social media platforms, leading to accusations that she has distanced herself from the grassroots movement she helped launch.

Also read Greta Thunberg warns 'everything we love is at stake' as she arrives at UN climate talks

Fridays for Future was launched by Thunberg in 2018, when she was just 15, after she began skipping school on Fridays to demand action on climate change. What began in Sweden quickly snowballed into a global movement, inspiring millions of students to walk out of classrooms and take to the streets in rallies around the world. The documentary footage contrasts this early, unified energy with Thunberg's current demeanor, suggesting a rift between the icon and the participants still engaging in traditional school strikes.

Shift Toward Pro-Palestinian Activism

In recent years, Thunberg's activism has increasingly shifted towards vocal support for the pro-Palestinian cause, a pivot that many observers believe explains her current focus and distancing from earlier climate-specific tactics. Last winter, she was arrested in central London at a protest supporting jailed Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike. Footage showed the 22-year-old activist holding a sign saying I support Palestine Action prisoners, I oppose genocide outside the headquarters of an insurance firm.

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A City of London Police officer can be seen taking away the placard before asking Thunberg to stand. Around the same time, Thunberg spoke out in support of several imprisoned Palestine Action activists who were on hunger strike, describing them as political prisoners and joining calls for the charges against them to be dropped. This legal entanglement underscores her deepening involvement in conflict-related political activism rather than solely environmental issues.

Digital Backlash and Defensive Responses

Following the release of the footage, Thunberg has faced strong backlash online, with critics questioning her commitment to the climate emergency. One person on X commented, Climate was just the warm-up. Hating Israel is the real job. Another person added, It suddenly isn't a problem anymore. So much for climate emergency. Just shows the credibility that she has. The comments reflect a growing sentiment among former supporters that her activism has become fragmented and contradictory.

Others have come to her defense, arguing she was simply mocking the protests for not being radical enough. An X user commented under the video, The point is that she finds the FFF protest too nice, too conformist and too middle-class. She laughs at its lack of radicalism. If she is now accused of not caring about climate protection, that is wrong and an oversimplification. What matters to her is the form of protest itself. This defense suggests that her laughter was directed at the perceived moderation of current strikers rather than the cause of climate action.

Arrival at COP31 Amid Climate Disasters

Thunberg arrived at UN climate talks on Tuesday in her first appearance since the 2021 talks in Glasgow, where she went viral for dismissing world leaders' promises as blah, blah, blah. The COP31 conference is being held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya following a year of deadly climate-related disasters, including heat waves and floods, and another energy shock caused by the Iran war. The setting highlights the urgent global context in which she is attempting to re-engage with international policy discussions.

Thunberg, who was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arriving in Athens, faced further controversy last year when she was detained by Israel after warships intercepted the aid flotilla headed for Gaza she was on. Her detention was the second such incident, after she was also taken by Israeli forces while onboard a separate ship headed for the Palestinian state last June. These experiences have solidified her identity as a radical political activist rather than a standard environmental campaigner.

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Support for Macklemore and Global Consciousness

Most recently, Thunberg spoke in support of rapper Macklemore after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour for pro-Palestine statements made at one of his concerts. The 23-year-old publicly backed Sheeran's cancellation, criticising him in a statement shared online. In a statement on Instagram, Thunberg said, We are witnessing one of the biggest artists in the world being cancelled because they tried to both sides Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people.

She continued, This is a clear and undeniable sign that the global consciousness has shifted. The normalisation of an apartheid state, and the attempts to sanitise or justify its actions, will no longer be tolerated. Ed, there is only one victim here: the Palestinian people. This stance further alienates her from the broader climate movement while consolidating her base within international human rights and anti-war circles, illustrating the complex trade-offs of modern activist branding.

Criticism of UN Conference Hypocrisy

As she arrived at the Antalya conference, Thunberg did not shy away from criticizing the event itself, calling out the structural issues within international climate negotiations. She stated, It's a hypocrisy every year that the host countries are given an opportunity to whitewash themselves and we know that these negotiations are filled with lobbyists, paid by the very destructive industries which are benefiting from our extremely violent status quo.

This critique serves as her opening salvo for COP31, attempting to redirect the narrative from her personal controversies to the systemic failures of global governance. However, the timing of her comments, immediately following the viral documentary clip, ensures that her words are filtered through the lens of recent public criticism. The juxtaposition of her mockery of local strikers with her high-profile international appearances highlights the evolving and often contentious role of celebrity in climate politics.