Greta Thunberg Criticises Host Nations as COP31 Begins in Antalya

Climate activist Greta Thunberg denounced Turkey and Australia for allowing fossil‑fuel lobbyists to influence COP31 talks in Antalya, Turkey, on 10 November 2026.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Antalya, Turkey, on 10 November 2026 to open COP31, the UN climate conference that will run until 20 November. She immediately condemned the selection of Turkey and Australia as co‑hosts, accusing them of allowing fossil‑fuel lobbyists to influence negotiations while their own electricity grids remain heavily coal‑based.

Host Nations and Fossil‑Fuel Dependence

Turkey and Australia have both promoted renewable energy projects such as rooftop solar, yet their national power generation still relies on coal, oil and gas. Thunberg highlighted that this dual stance undermines the credibility of the COP31 agenda and perpetuates the very industries that contribute most to climate change.

Also read COP31 Climate Conference Opens in Antalya Under Turkey-Australia Co-Hosting

Thunberg's Message to Global Leaders

The Swedish protester stated that "everything we love is at stake" and urged governments to act to protect people rather than "sacrifice the global majority" for elite profits. She added that the negotiations are "filled with lobbyists paid by the very destructive industries."

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Context of the 2026 Summit

Antalya, a resort city in southwestern Turkey, was chosen to host the conference after a year of climate‑related disasters such as heat waves, floods and an energy shock triggered by the Iran war. COP31 follows the 2021 Glasgow talks, the first summit Thunberg attended since then.

Future Climate Conferences

The United Nations has scheduled COP32 for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in November 2027. The outcomes of COP31 will shape the agenda for that next meeting and influence international climate policy for the coming decade.