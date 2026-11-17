Netflix confirms Greta Gerwig will direct The Magician's Nephew, with a theatrical premiere on February 12, 2027, and streaming debut on April 2, 2027. David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell star in the C.S. Lewis adaptation.

Greta Gerwig is set to adapt C.S. Lewis's foundational Narnia novel into a major cinematic event, with Netflix officially confirming its place on the 2027 release slate. The filmmaker, known for directing Barbie and Little Women, has expressed a lifelong fascination with the book, particularly the concept of a lion singing the world into existence.

The production marks a significant shift in how the Narnia chronicles will be presented to modern audiences. By choosing to begin the story at the very origin of the fantasy world, Gerwig intends to capture the moment of creation rather than the later conflicts familiar to many readers. This approach allows for a fresh entry point into the lore.

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Magician's Nephew Timeline Details

The movie will follow a specific release schedule designed to maximize its initial audience reach through exclusive theatrical windows before moving to the streaming platform. IMAX previews are scheduled to begin on February 10, 2027, followed by the general theatrical release on February 12, 2027.

After its run in cinemas, the film will become available for streaming on Netflix on April 2, 2027. This staggered rollout ensures that the visual spectacle of Narnia's creation is experienced on the biggest possible screens first. The confirmation was made public during the Texas Book Festival appearance by Netflix executives.

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Lead Cast and Creative Vision

David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell have been cast as the central characters Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer. These two young friends navigate a dangerous adventure involving magical rings that transport them out of London and into the genesis of a new universe. Their performances will anchor the emotional core of this origin story.

Greta Gerwig brings a distinct artistic perspective to the material, focusing on the wonder and terror of creation. She has described falling in love with the idea of a lion singing a world into being when she first read the book as a child. Now, she has the creative authority to decide what that sounds like in a theater.

Narnia History and Narrative Context

The Magician's Nephew was originally published by C.S. Lewis in 1955, five years after the success of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Despite being published later, the narrative events are set at the very beginning of Narnia's history, long before the events of the first novel.

Lucy Pevensie typically finds a whole world waiting on the other side of a wardrobe, but this film goes back far enough that two children get to watch that world come into existence. It is a pretty extraordinary way to enter Narnia, especially for anyone who has spent years wondering how all of it ended up behind some coats.

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The story features a witch who is already making everybody miserable by the time Lucy arrives in the later books. However, in this prequel, the audience witnesses the rise of such threats from their inception. The narrative explores the rules of this new world and the people who must learn to live within its boundaries.

Production Strategy and Future Outlook

Netflix reaffirmed the movie's place on its 2027 slate during its Texas Book Festival appearance. This confirms that the project is moving forward with full studio support and is not in danger of being shelved. The investment signals a strong commitment to high-quality fantasy content on the platform.

The decision to start the adaptation at the beginning of the chronology allows the filmmakers to establish the stakes from the ground up. It provides a clear explanation for the magic and history that fans have long debated. This approach respects the original text while offering a new cinematic experience.

With a confirmed release date in early 2027, fans have a concrete timeline to anticipate. The combination of Greta Gerwig's direction and Netflix's distribution power suggests a high-profile launch. The film aims to balance faithful adaptation with modern storytelling techniques to appeal to both legacy readers and new viewers.