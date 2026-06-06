Gremlins Franchise to Continue with New Sequel, No Reboot in Sight

The Gremlins franchise is set to continue with a new sequel, with a script written by Chris Columbus and a story by Steven Spielberg. The film is expected to focus on the next generation of characters, but one thing is certain: there will be no reboot. Star Zach Galligan recently discussed the situation at a panel at the Indiana Comic Convention, where he expressed his opposition to reboots and his excitement for the new film. In related news, a horror survival quiz has been released by Collider, which tests players' instincts and knowledge of horror villains.

A new sequel to Gremlins is in the works, after the franchise lay dormant for many years. The original film, a sleeper hit in 1984, spawned a chaotic comedy sequel and, more recently, a prequel animated series.

However, there's one thing that will never happen to the franchise: a reboot. Star Zach Galligan recently discussed the situation at a panel at the Indiana Comic Convention.

While studios have been happy to reach into their libraries of intellectual property for a slew of remakes and reboots, Galligan, who played Billy in both Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch, isn't the biggest fan of them and admits that he feels a certain amount of ownership towards the original film. While he doesn't actually own the franchise, neither does Warner Bros, the studio that released it.

That's in the hands of Steven Spielberg, who produced the original film, and Chris Columbus, who wrote it. And according to Galligan, as long as those two are still around, you will never see a Gremlins reboot. He told the audience, where Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance at the Indiana Comic Convention, that Mr. Spielberg owns it, Amblin owns it, and I believe Mr. Columbus also has some kind of ownership ability.

At least, he has the ability to say no to a reboot, and he has said - and is involved in Gremlins 3, which certainly solidifies this - that as long as he is alive, there won't be a Gremlins reboot, he has the right to say no. He also related Spielberg's general antipathy to sequels and reboots, having eschewed seeing Jaws 2 for decades because, guys, we blew up the shark. Galligan didn't want to tar all remakes with the same brush, though, as he did note that he enjoyed Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead, which he said was pretty good.

Galligan's comments come as a new Gremlins film is being developed, with a script written by Chris Columbus and a story by Spielberg. The film is expected to be a sequel to the original Gremlins, with a focus on the next generation of characters. While the details of the film are still under wraps, it's clear that Galligan and his co-stars are excited to see where the franchise will go next.

The Indiana Comic Convention panel was a great opportunity for fans to hear from the stars of the original Gremlins film and get a glimpse into the future of the franchise. With Galligan's comments, it's clear that the franchise is in good hands and that fans can expect more of the same chaos and humor that made the original film a classic.

In related news, a horror survival quiz has been released by Collider, which tests players' instincts and knowledge of horror villains. The quiz features questions such as identifying the most likely place to find yourself when things go wrong, and what kind of fear is hardest to fight through. Players can test their survival skills and see which horror villain they have the best chance of surviving against.

The quiz is a fun and engaging way for fans to test their knowledge and skills, and is a great companion to the new Gremlins film





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