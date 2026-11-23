Warner Bros. confirms Gremlins 3 arrives October 6 2028. Chris Columbus directs Steven Spielberg produces as Gizmo and Stripe appear in new AT&T Samsung holiday commercial.

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed that the long-awaited third installment of the Gremlins franchise will hit theaters on October 6 2028. This announcement follows recent promotional appearances by the iconic Mogwai duo in a holiday advertisement that reminded audiences of the film's core lore while teasing the upcoming revival.

Gremlins 3 Production Details And Timeline

The studio provided specific details regarding the creative team leading this revival. Original screenwriter Chris Columbus is set to return to direct the film. Steven Spielberg will also return to the project serving as an executive producer. This continuity ensures the new movie maintains the tone and spirit of the original 1984 classic. The release date of October 6 2028 marks a significant shift from earlier expectations. Zach Galligan recently revealed the real reason Warner Bros. pushed the release back nearly a full year. This delay allows for more development time and ensures high production quality.

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Gizmo And Stripe Star In AT&T Samsung Commercial

A new AT&T commercial featuring Gizmo and Stripe has already surfaced to build anticipation for the film. The advertisement was created to promote AT&T's holiday deals on Samsung devices. It uses the characters' core rules as a promotional hook to engage viewers. In the spot the two characters are shown spending time together with their Samsung electronic devices as the clock approaches midnight. The commercial positions the Mogwai enjoying Christmas snacks while interacting with modern technology.

Core Mogwai Rules Drive Narrative Tension

The commercial cleverly references the three fundamental rules for caring for a Mogwai. These rules are central to the plot of the original movie and the new installment. According to the third rule a Mogwai must never be fed after midnight. Breaking this rule triggers their transformation into dangerous Gremlins. This danger is prevented in the ad when a human owner intervenes before either creature can eat.

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The first important rule states that Mogwai must be kept away from bright light. Sunlight especially is harmful to the creatures. The second rule warns against getting them wet. Water causes Mogwai to multiply and produce more creatures. Breaking any of these rules leads to unexpected consequences. The duo risks breaking the feeding rule which could escalate the situation into trouble similar to the original film.

What Comes Next For The Franchise

The teaser trailer for the third movie has been released to fans. This 11-second video offers a nostalgic reminder of the original characters. Fans have reacted with relief over Gizmo's practical return in the clip. The combination of Chris Columbus directing and Steven Spielberg producing signals a serious commitment to the property. The October 6 2028 date gives the studio ample time to refine the script and effects. Audience anticipation is high following the viral success of the AT&T Samsung partnership spot.