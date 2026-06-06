Gremlins 3 Confirmed: No Reboot as Columbus and Spielberg Lead Sequel

Gremlins 3 is officially moving forward with Christopher Columbus writing and directing and Steven Spielberg as executive producer, set for a November 2027 release. A reboot is unlikely due to Columbus's control, ensuring the sequel builds on the original films.

The beloved cult classic Gremlins, a 1984 film directed by Joe Dante and executive produced by Steven Spielberg , may finally see a third installment after years of speculation.

Written by Christopher Columbus, the original movie became a massive success on an $11 million budget, grossing over $205 million worldwide, and its unique blend of horror, comedy, and holiday-themed chaos made it a defining genre film of the 1980s. A sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, arrived in 1990.

Now, actor Zach Galligan, who starred as Billy Peltzer in the original, has spoken about the franchise's future, confirming that a reboot is unlikely due to Christopher Columbus's continued involvement and ownership rights. According to Galligan, Columbus, Spielberg, and Amblin Entertainment hold significant control, and Columbus has explicitly stated that as long as he is alive, there will be no reboot-only a sequel. This stance solidifies the protection of the original creative vision.

Development on Gremlins 3 has been ongoing since 2013, but it gained confirmed momentum in 2025 when Warner Bros. officially announced the project. Christopher Columbus will write and direct, with Steven Spielberg returning as executive producer, signaling a commitment to continue the story rather than reimagine it. The film is currently scheduled for release in November 2027.

Columbus's involvement is particularly notable given his subsequent success with films like Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the Harry Potter series, though he was not involved creatively in the 1990 sequel. His long-standing attachment to the franchise has been a key factor in its preservation. Warner Bros. is strategically reviving several nostalgic properties, with Gremlins 3 joining other projects like The Goonies 2, the new DC Universe, and an upcoming Harry Potter TV series on HBO.

This strategy reflects a broader industry trend of leveraging established franchises with built-in fanbases. While specific plot details for Gremlins 3 remain under wraps, fans can expect a continuation that respects the original films. Galligan's comments provide reassurance that the franchise's legacy will be preserved, as the original creators retain enough influence to prevent a reboot.

The announcement arrives after decades of false starts, and with Columbus and Spielberg now actively engaged, the future of Gizmo and the mischievous creatures looks set to honor the past rather than erase it





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