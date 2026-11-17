Greig Fraser joins Denis Villeneuve as the cinematographer for the upcoming James Bond film starring Robert Pattinson, following their successful collaboration on the Dune franchise.

Robert Pattinson's upcoming James Bond film has secured a critical creative pillar with the official attachment of acclaimed cinematographer Greig Fraser. This high-profile appointment marks the reunion of director Denis Villeneuve, Fraser, and editor Joe Walker, a powerhouse trio responsible for the visual grandeur of the Dune franchise. The collaboration brings a distinct aesthetic sensibility to the 007 series as it transitions under the stewardship of Amazon MGM Studios.

Greig Fraser brings a wealth of award-winning experience to the project, having previously earned an Academy Award nomination and a win for Best Cinematography for Dune. He also served as the director of photography for Dune: Part Two, further establishing a shared visual language with Villeneuve. This cinematic partnership is expected to redefine the atmospheric depth of the new Bond installment.

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The connection between Fraser and Pattinson runs deep as well, as the cinematographer previously shot Matt Reeves' The Batman alongside the actor. That collaboration earned Fraser a BAFTA nomination for Best Cinematography, showcasing his ability to handle complex character-driven narratives and intense action sequences. His involvement ensures continuity between Pattinson's previous Batman persona and his new role as the legendary secret agent.

Editor Joe Walker will also rejoin the creative team, having edited all five of Denis Villeneuve's recent films. His inclusion signals a tight-knit production unit that prioritizes narrative cohesion alongside visual spectacle. The return of these specific collaborators suggests a deliberate strategy to blend Villeneuve's atmospheric style with the action-oriented requirements of the Bond franchise.

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Amazon MGM Studios has not issued a formal public confirmation regarding the full production schedule or exact start dates for filming. However, industry reports confirm that the screenplay is penned by Steven Knight, the creator of the critically acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the film, with Tanya Lapointe serving as the executive producer.

Greig Fraser's commitment to this project comes after a period of intense scheduling where he stepped away from other major productions. He declined opportunities to shoot Dune: Part Three and The Batman: Part II to focus on Sam Mendes' ambitious project, The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event. This demanding schedule involved shooting all four biopics back-to-back, which left him unavailable for other major studio commitments until his availability opened up.

Fraser's extensive filmography includes a wide array of genres and notable titles beyond his recent blockbusters. His credits include Project Hail Mary, Vice, Zero Dark Thirty, Lion, Rogue One, Snow White and the Huntsman, Killing Them Softly, and Mary Magdalene. This versatility across different cinematic styles provides a broad toolkit for bringing Villeneuve's vision of James Bond to life.

Robert Pattinson expressed his enthusiasm for the project and the team assembled around him in a recent statement. He noted that James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema and described being entrusted with 007 as the honor of a lifetime. He thanked Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.

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Pattinson further emphasized his excitement about the partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. He described the role as a dream come true and an understatement of his passion for the character. This enthusiasm follows months of intense casting speculation that culminated in the official announcement of his casting as the next 007.

While specific production dates for the filming have not been explicitly detailed in the current reports, the alignment of director, cinematographer, and writer suggests that pre-production is actively underway. The combination of Steven Knight's script, Denis Villeneuve's direction, and Greig Fraser's cinematography sets a high bar for the next iteration of the 007 series. This team aims to redefine the character for a new generation while honoring its storied legacy.